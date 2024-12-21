PM Modi Departs For A Two Day Visit To Kuwait, 1st Indian PM In 43 Years

This visit is significant as it marks the first time in 43 years that an Indian Prime Minister has visited the Gulf nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a two-day visit to Kuwait on Friday, invited by Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Amir of Kuwait. This visit is significant as it marks the first time in 43 years that an Indian Prime Minister has visited the Gulf nation.

During his trip, PM Modi will meet with Kuwaiti leadership, including the Amir and the Crown Prince, to discuss key areas of mutual interest, such as trade, defense, and regional security. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit an Indian labor camp in Kuwait, where he will meet with Indian expatriates working in the country. This visit underscores the importance of strengthening ties between India and Kuwait, particularly regarding the welfare of the large Indian diaspora in the region.

In addition to his diplomatic engagements, PM Modi will address the Indian community during a special event, emphasizing the growing friendship between India and Kuwait. The Prime Minister will also attend the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup, where he has been invited as a special guest of the Emir of Kuwait.

The visit is expected to deepen bilateral relations and open new avenues for collaboration between the two nations. PM Modi’s trip is part of his broader efforts to strengthen India’s ties with the Gulf countries, which have been a priority for his government in recent years.

