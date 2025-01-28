Alleged Attack On Two Indian Farmers By Bangladeshi Nationals In Tripura Sparks Tensions At Border

Tensions at the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura soared after an alleged attack on two Indian farmers, Karim Ali and Zamir Ali, by Bangladeshi nationals.

Tensions between India and Bangladesh have escalated at the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura, following an alleged attack on two Indian farmers by Bangladeshi nationals. The incident occurred on January 26, in the Hirachhara ADC village, located in the Unakoti district, which lies near the zero point of the international border.

According to sources, the two victims, Karim Ali and Zamir Ali, were attacked by Bangladeshi nationals when they were visiting their farmland situated within Indian territory near Gate No. 44 of Border Pillar No. 1843. The brothers, who are farmers from the Hirachhara area, were critically injured in the attack, with Karim sustaining severe wounds on his left hand and back. Zamir suffered head injuries.

Both individuals were rushed to the Unakoti District Hospital, where doctors have indicated that Karim’s left-hand finger might require amputation due to the severity of his injuries. Both Karim and Zamir cultivate betel leaves and paddy on their land, and on the day of the attack, they discovered significant damage to their crops, which may have led to the violent confrontation.

This attack adds to the already tense atmosphere in the border region, following a similar incident on January 7, when Bangladeshi nationals allegedly attacked BSF personnel at the Maguruli border. Reports suggest that the attackers attempted to snatch firearms from the Border Security Force. Additionally, a recent concern was raised by the District Magistrate of Unakoti regarding the increased height of a road built near the zero point by Bangladesh, which poses a potential flooding risk for the bordering towns during the monsoon season. This issue has been reported to Union Home Minister Amit Shah by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.

As the police have initiated an investigation into this latest incident, the situation remains tense in the region, with local authorities working to ensure peace and prevent further escalations at the border.

