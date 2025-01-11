Anurag Thakur Alleges Delhi Excise Policy Scam Of ₹2,026 Crore, Targets AAP Leadership

As Delhi braces for a pivotal Assembly election, BJP MP Anurag Thakur has intensified his attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of widespread corruption and mismanagement. Speaking at a press conference, Thakur claimed the Delhi Excise Policy scam has caused a staggering ₹2,026 crore loss to the state exchequer, labeling Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as the “kingpin” behind the alleged fraud.

“Even though it’s 2025, I am here to talk about 2026 because the liquor scam is worth ₹2,026 crore,” Thakur remarked, launching a sharp critique of AAP’s policies. He accused the party of abandoning its founding principles, stating, “They spoke about pathshala (schools), but they’ve created madhushala (liquor houses). The party has transitioned from brooms to liquor.”

Thakur alleged that AAP’s governance has been marked by scandals, claiming it is a “disaster” for the capital, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reference to AAP as ‘aapda’ (disaster).

Thakur highlighted the arrests of several key AAP leaders, including the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, amid allegations of corruption. “During the pandemic, while the public suffered, AAP was busy weaving the fabric of this liquor scam,” he said. Referring to an Enforcement Directorate (ED) charge sheet that allegedly names Kejriwal as the scam’s “kingpin,” Thakur emphasized the need for accountability.

He also accused AAP of failing to deliver on promises of Swaraj (self-governance), instead focusing on personal gains. “No government since independence has committed as many wrongdoings as AAP. Eight ministers, 15 MLAs, and one MP—everyone was jailed,” he claimed.

Shifting focus to AAP’s leadership, Thakur said, “Who is the face of AAP? CM Atishi does not see herself as a leader. They lack an honest face, and the people of Delhi have had enough.”

According to Thakur, the public now seeks a “double-engine government,” a term often used to describe BJP’s promise of alignment between state and Central governance. “Under PM Modi’s leadership, we will ensure Delhi benefits from every Central Government scheme and fulfill 100% of the promises made in our Sankalp Patra (manifesto),” he vowed.

Thakur’s scathing remarks underline BJP’s strategy to position itself as the solution to Delhi’s governance issues, especially in light of alleged corruption under AAP. With the elections drawing closer, the BJP hopes to capitalize on this narrative, framing itself as a clean and efficient alternative to the current regime.

As the capital city prepares to vote, the political battlefield heats up, with the future of Delhi hanging in the balance. Whether these allegations sway public opinion remains to be seen, but they have undoubtedly added fire to an already fierce election campaign.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand Local Bodies Election Reservation Case: HC Orders Govt To File Affidavit