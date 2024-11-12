“Vinash Kale Viprit Buddhi” Anurag Thakur Responds to Nana Patole’s ‘Dog’ Comment

Home
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Anurag Thakur, BJP MP, came hard on Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole over his controversial “dog” comments against the BJP at a public rally ahead of the state assembly elections. “Vinash Kale Viprit Buddhi, doing which helps just the BJP,” Thakur criticised Patole. Adding further to this, “Whenever Congress makes such filthy remarks, throws mud, or carries such a mentality, the lotus blooms even more. Every time Congress attacks BJP, it has to pay the price. The people of Maharashtra will give them a very tough answer. “

Controversial Comments by Patole on BJP

Patoles comments which he gave during a rally for Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Akola on Monday landed up with a lot of backlash. He questioned if the OBCs in Akola would vote for BJP and told them, “It is now time to make the BJP a dog now; they have become so arrogant.” His comments triggered the maelstrom of criticisms as he entered in the midst of highly massed campaign appeals since the Maharashtra assembly elections were to be held on November 20.

Thakur Attacks Congress Leaders Remarks on Bhagwa

Anurag Thakur also attacked Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge‘s recent remarks about “Sadhus” and BJP leaders associated with the “Bhagwa” or saffron color. Thakur accused Congress leaders of always insulting Bhagwa. “The ‘accidental Hindus’ of Congress repeatedly work to insult the ‘Bhagwa.’ Why so much opposition to Bhagwa? My question to Uddhav Thackeray is, does he also oppose it?” quipped Thakur. He also questioned if Kharge would have said something of this sort if Balasaheb Thackeray was around wearing Bhagwa, and added that this country won’t tolerate this.

Comments by Kharge on “Sadhus” and BJP Politicians

Controversy was fuelled further when Congress president-elect Mallikarjun Kharge spoke at an election rally in Maharashtra on Sunday. Without naming names, Kharge attacked such leaders who “stay in the guise of sadhus” and enter the world of politics. He also said, “Many leaders live in the guise of sadhus and have now become politicians. Some have even become chief ministers. They wear ‘gerua’ clothes and have no hair on their heads. I would say to the BJP, either wear white clothes or if you are a sanyasi wear ‘gerua’ clothes, then get out of politics.” Kharge accused such leaders of spreading hatred and trying to divide the people and called them hypocrites.

