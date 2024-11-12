Home
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan Death Threat: Suspect Arrested After Claiming His Phone Was Stolen

The suspect reportedly made a threat call and presented an extortion demand in which he made the attack on SRK.

The Mumbai Police arrested a man from Chhattisgarh on Tuesday for allegedly issuing a death threat to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. Faizan, a lawyer from Raipur, is being quizzed in connection with the threat. The suspect reportedly made a threat call and presented an extortion demand in which he made the attack on SRK.

Last week, the Bandra police station received a threatening call regarding Shah Rukh Khan and demanded ₹50 lakh to ensure his safety. The investigators could trace the threat to a phone number that had been registered in Faizan’s name. Subsequently, the lawyer was summoned by the police for questioning.

Faizan’s Claim of Phone Theft

Faizan alleged that his mobile phone was seized before the call. He told the police that he had already filed the loot complaint at the local Khamardih police station on November 2. Faizan said it was not he who made the threat call as somebody else could have used his mobile phone and there seems to be a “conspiracy” against him.

Imprisonment for Desertion

He was arrested for not appearing before the authorities despite a summons from the police. Mumbai Police had gone to Raipur to question Faizan in connection with the threatening call.

Faizan also stated that he had already lodged a complaint against Shah Rukh Khan for a line from the 1994 film Anjaam, which speaks about deer hunting. Taking issue with the dialogue, Faizan, a resident of Rajasthan, brought up his personal association with the Bishnoi community, which takes deer killing rather lightly. “I objected because it is condemnable when a Muslim says something like this about deer,” explained Faizan.

Police Probe into Case

Charges have been brought on sections 308(4) of the Indian Penal Code relating to extortion involving threats of death or grievous hurt, and sections 351(3) (4) relating to criminal intimidation. The investigation is on as the police pursue further investigation into the circumstances behind the threatening call.

