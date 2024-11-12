Former Union Minister Pashupati Paras Evicted From 40-year-Old Residence In Patna

Union minister Pashupati Paras, estranged uncle of Chirag Paswan, has been evicted from a residence he had almost lived in for 40 years.

Union minister Pashupati Paras, estranged uncle of Chirag Paswan, has been evicted from a residence he had almost lived in for 40 years. The property–a white building near Patna airport –served as both his home and the LJP office. This building was first registered as the LJP office by Paras’s late brother, Ram Vilas Paswan, whose son is Chirag Paswan.

Bihar Government Attempts to Vacate Office

The Bihar government succeeded in vacating the office on November 11, as Paras sought to fall back on top BJP leaders in Delhi for an interim stay. The office was evacuated ahead of the November 13 deadline issued by the state’s construction department after serving a notice.

Chirag Paswan Proves Decisive

Paras had approached senior BJP leadership for retaining his property. However, party sources have it that it was the same resolve of Chirag Paswan which became the decisive factor in this matter as well. Chirag’s stance was allowed to dominate and Paras was eventually made to shift his residence to MLA Colony.

Chirag ‘ s Earlier Eviction from Delhi Bungalow

This is not Paswan’s first eviction. Two years ago, his father, Ram Vilas Paswan, was forced out of the bungalow which had almost become his permanent abode. Eviction images reflected the scattered belongings of the Paswan family along the road-a situation Chirag blamed on Pashupati Paras, saying he knew that the security force was disordered during the eviction.

Historical Ties between Pashupati Paras and the Building

Pashupati Paras was first allotted the bungalow when he was a long-time MLA 40 years ago. When he lost an election, the building was again allotted to Lok Janshakti Party. While Ram Vilas Paswan has a family residence, the party office and this building were regularly his seat of operations when he would come back to Patna.

The recent eviction marks the latest chapter in the ongoing family struggle following the split of Lok Janshakti Party. Pashupati Paras had split the party and taken over the leadership, a move that has strained his relationship with his nephew, Chirag Paswan.

