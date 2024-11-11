Karnataka Minister’s Racist Slur Against Kumaraswamy Sparks Political Firestorm

Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan's racist remarks about HD Kumaraswamy spark outrage across political parties, with demands for his removal from Congress and the state cabinet.

Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan’s controversial remarks against former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy have ignited a fierce debate, with accusations of racism drawing strong reactions from political opponents and the public. The controversial remark was given on Sunday during a rally held at Ramanagara when Khan attacked union minister HD Kumaraswamy and his relations with the party.

Speaking at a rally, speaking about the Channapatna assembly bypoll and the changing political allegiances of C.P. Yogeeshwara, the local Congress candidate, Khan said that Yogeeshwara who contested as an independent, had no other option but to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The minister went on to mention Kumaraswamy in offending terms, calling him “Kaaliya Kumaraswamy,” saying he was “more dangerous than the BJP”.

Khan’s comments invited immediate criticism as he believed Yogeeshwara did not wish to join Kumaraswamy’s Janata Dal-Secular (JD(S)) as the latter former Chief Minister adorned himself. Now, Yogeeshwara returned to Congress which was his home. The rally was part of the bypoll campaign for Channapatna, where Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the son of HD Kumaraswamy, would face Yogeeshwara in a direct contest as the latter represented the NDA candidate to contest JD(S) candidate.

JD(S) And BJP React To The Statement

No one expected that this statement will go without response, as the Janata Dal-Secular (JD(S)) immediately rebuked the comment attributed with racial overtones. The party, through X, which is the former Twitter, issued a statement blaming Khan for having a wrong attitude towards people of darker skin colors. JD(S) officials have now asked him to apologize publicly and directed action against him forthwith.

The party countered that most of the top leaders in the Congress party also had darker complexions, including Mallikarjun Kharge, H.C. Mahadevappa, and Satish Jarakiholi. JD(S) went on to say that such comments should never be part of the political debate and sought Khan’s ouster from the Congress party and from the state cabinet.

The nation vehemently condemns the disgraceful and racially charged remarks by Zameer Ahmed against HD Kumaraswamy. This kind of hateful language marks a new low in political discourse and has no place in a civilized society. We demand accountability from leaders who choose… https://t.co/teH4kZbzmN — Janata Dal Secular (@JanataDal_S) November 11, 2024

It was the comment that drew attention from the BJP top leaders, many of whom condemned the ex-minister for taking sides with Kumaraswamy. It reminded one of another similar event in May when Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda made commotion over remarks on racial characteristics of Indians from different communities. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju writes in support for Kumaraswamy, calling the Khan statement “a racist remark,” drawing parallels with Pitroda’s earlier statements about South Indians, North East Indians, and North Indians.

BJP’s further reaction to the controversy fueled even more controversy, and several BJP members openly disapproved the statement from Khan. BJP leaders Kiren Rijiju also told media that such remarks have no place in Indian politics and were capable of dividing the nation and damaging national unity.

Congress Leader Demands Action

To this controversy, senior Congress leader Priyank Kharge, who is the son of Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, appealed to all politicians and citizens to mind their words so as not to refer to people based on their color. He said such acts are contradictory to the inclusive nature for which the party stands for. Priyank also stated that senior Congress leaders will take up this issue directly with Minister Khan.

MUST READ | They Are Grabbing Land: Amit Shah Vows Crackdown On Infiltrators If BJP Wins Jharkhand