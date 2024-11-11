They Are Grabbing Land: Amit Shah Vows Crackdown On Infiltrators If BJP Wins Jharkhand

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that if the BJP wins the soon-to-be-held Jharkhand assembly elections, the party will form a committee to hunt down “infiltrators” from the state. In his rally at Seraikela, Shah mentioned the BJP’s strategy for addressing what he termed as unlawful occupation of tribal land by outsiders.

In his address, Shah announced proposals for new legislation that would ensure that “infiltrators” were not getting tribal land on the pretext of marrying tribal women. The minister assured the gathering that any lands acquired through these activities would be returned to the tribal communities of Jharkhand, asserting the BJP’s intent and commitment to restoring land ownership to the indigenous population.

Tribal population is dwindling in Jharkhand. Infiltrators are grabbing lands by marrying our daughters, Shah said, vowing that the BJP would reclaim those lands for local tribes if elected to power. He also reiterated BJP’s claim that marriages are an apprehended ploy to occupy tribal lands and not from the heart.

History Of Infiltration Problem

Shah said the BJP was committed to curbing corruption and would not let a repeat of what happened under former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, a former JMM leader who was forced to quit following allegations of infiltration. Soren had resigned this year itself after Hemant Soren was released from jail. Soren joined the BJP subsequently. Shah criticised “corrupt” leadership of the current JMM-led coalition, promising to put an end to corruption and claiming that the BJP would make the coalition answerable to it.

JMM और कांग्रेस के राज में आदिवासियों का अधिकार घुसपैठियों ने लूट लिया है। इस बार प्रदेश की जनता भाजपा को आशीर्वाद देने जा रही है। सरायकेला विधानसभा से लाइव… https://t.co/mMDlh1qEpv — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 11, 2024

Yogi Adityanath Attacks JMM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a different rally in Garhwa and berated the JMM-led government, calling it a haven for “Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators.” Adityanath said, “Jharkhand has been converted into a ‘Dharamshala’ for Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators who have been given free rein to spread anarchy.”.

Adityanath, one of BJP’s lead campaigners, claimed that only the BJP could guarantee state resources and the safety of local people, women, and youth. He also argued that the party shared a general commitment to national security, empowerment of women, and employment for the youth which had been ignored or missed under the present government.

He proposed renaming Hussainabad in Palamu district to ‘Ram Nagar, apparently proving the BJP’s intentions to be careful about the culture and social issues of the region. He said, “The daughters” of Jharkhand are in danger with such matters like “Love Jihad,” and BJP leadership would give a strong response to these.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Date And Phases

The Jharkhand assembly elections will be held in two phases-November 13 and November 20, and the results will be declared on November 23. BJP leaders are holding campaigns busy with their promises of change with a view to winning votes in the process of assuring action: removing infiltrators and safeguarding local resources.

MUST READ | Mehbooba Mufti Urges Review Of ‘Unjust’ Govt Employee Dismissals