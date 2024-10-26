Home
Saturday, October 26, 2024
‘Created Conditions That Hindered My Ability To Work’, Says HD Kumaraswamy On Past Alliance With Cong

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy criticized Congress for hindering his tenure as CM, urging support for his son Nikhil in the upcoming by-polls.

‘Created Conditions That Hindered My Ability To Work’, Says HD Kumaraswamy On Past Alliance With Cong

In a fierce critique of the Congress party, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy expressed that his tenure as Chief Minister of Karnataka was severely hindered by the party’s actions. Speaking to a large audience in Channapatna on Friday, he revealed that although he served as CM for 14 months, Congress made it “impossible” for him to effectively serve the people of the state.

Kumaraswamy acknowledged the obstacles posed by Congress but emphasized his key achievements during that challenging period. “Despite the difficulties presented by the Congress party, I took significant steps, such as implementing a historic waiver of farmer loans and launching various development projects across different constituencies,” he stated.

He further challenged the audience, asking, “Who developed Channapatna? Let the records speak for themselves about what I have accomplished.” The Union Minister criticized the Congress government for misleading the public with empty promises regarding housing and land distribution while displacing farmers instead.

MUST READ: Delhi High Court Seeks Centre’s Response On AAP’s Plea For Kejriwal’s Accomodation 

 

“For the last four months, Congress leaders have been coming here, claiming they will provide sites and houses. In reality, they have been displacing farmers. Where are the promised developments?” Kumaraswamy questioned, urging voters to recognize the lack of progress under Congress’s influence in Channapatna.

Despite facing health issues, he asserted his commitment to serving the people. “I am still actively working for you, traveling across the country to fulfill the responsibilities entrusted to me by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I believe the people of Channapatna will extend their blessings to my son, Nikhil,” he added.

Kumaraswamy’s son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, is set to contest the Karnataka by-polls from the Channapatna seat, scheduled for November 13. “I present Nikhil Kumaraswamy to you, the people of Channapatna. He will continue the work we have started, focusing on the welfare of farmers and the underprivileged. I trust that you will support him as you have supported me,” he concluded.

ALSO READ: AAP Claims BJP Goons Attack Arvind Kejriwal During Delhi Padayatra

Congress party criticism HD Kumaraswamy Karnataka by-polls Nikhil Kumaraswamy
