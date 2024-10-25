AAP Claims BJP Goons Attack Arvind Kejriwal During Delhi Padayatra

AAP claims Arvind Kejriwal was attacked during a Delhi rally, blaming the BJP for orchestrating the incident. Leaders express concerns for his safety as political tensions rise ahead of the 2025 assembly elections.

In a dramatic escalation of political tensions in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged on Friday that former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was attacked during a rally in the national capital. AAP leaders accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating the assault through its supporters, raising serious concerns about the safety of political figures.

During a press briefing, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi stated that the incident occurred during a padayatra, where BJP workers allegedly shouted slogans against Kejriwal and physically assaulted him. “This attack could have had dire consequences. If those attackers had weapons, it could have cost Arvind Kejriwal his life,” Atishi warned. She further criticized the Delhi police for failing to take action against the assailants, emphasizing that this was not the first instance of such attacks on Kejriwal.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia condemned the attack, labeling it “extremely worrying.” He posted on X, asserting that the BJP is responsible for this aggression. “If anything happens to Arvind Kejriwal, the entire responsibility lies with the BJP. We will not be intimidated; the Aam Aadmi Party will remain steadfast in its mission,” Sisodia declared.

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj echoed these sentiments, suggesting that the BJP’s inability to counter Kejriwal’s popularity has led to desperate measures. “This attack is a direct reflection of the BJP’s frustration. They are unable to accept the love and support Kejriwal receives from the public. If anything were to happen to him, the BJP would be directly responsible,” he stated in a video message.

The political climate in Delhi is growing increasingly charged as the city approaches assembly elections anticipated in early 2025. In the last assembly polls held in 2020, AAP won a sweeping 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP managed to secure just eight. The Congress party, which has struggled to make a significant impact in Delhi, did not win any seats in that election.

As the AAP continues to rally support, the accusations against the BJP could further deepen the political divide in the capital, raising questions about the safety and conduct of political leaders during their campaigns.

