Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

AAP Claims BJP Goons Attack Arvind Kejriwal During Delhi Padayatra

AAP claims Arvind Kejriwal was attacked during a Delhi rally, blaming the BJP for orchestrating the incident. Leaders express concerns for his safety as political tensions rise ahead of the 2025 assembly elections.

AAP Claims BJP Goons Attack Arvind Kejriwal During Delhi Padayatra

In a dramatic escalation of political tensions in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged on Friday that former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was attacked during a rally in the national capital. AAP leaders accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating the assault through its supporters, raising serious concerns about the safety of political figures.

During a press briefing, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi stated that the incident occurred during a padayatra, where BJP workers allegedly shouted slogans against Kejriwal and physically assaulted him. “This attack could have had dire consequences. If those attackers had weapons, it could have cost Arvind Kejriwal his life,” Atishi warned. She further criticized the Delhi police for failing to take action against the assailants, emphasizing that this was not the first instance of such attacks on Kejriwal.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia condemned the attack, labeling it “extremely worrying.” He posted on X, asserting that the BJP is responsible for this aggression. “If anything happens to Arvind Kejriwal, the entire responsibility lies with the BJP. We will not be intimidated; the Aam Aadmi Party will remain steadfast in its mission,” Sisodia declared.

MUST READ: New Delhi: CM Sukhu Visits ‘Himachal Niketan’ For Supporting Himachalis

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj echoed these sentiments, suggesting that the BJP’s inability to counter Kejriwal’s popularity has led to desperate measures. “This attack is a direct reflection of the BJP’s frustration. They are unable to accept the love and support Kejriwal receives from the public. If anything were to happen to him, the BJP would be directly responsible,” he stated in a video message.

The political climate in Delhi is growing increasingly charged as the city approaches assembly elections anticipated in early 2025. In the last assembly polls held in 2020, AAP won a sweeping 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP managed to secure just eight. The Congress party, which has struggled to make a significant impact in Delhi, did not win any seats in that election.

As the AAP continues to rally support, the accusations against the BJP could further deepen the political divide in the capital, raising questions about the safety and conduct of political leaders during their campaigns.

ALSO READ: MP GUV And CM Mohan Yadav Honor Teachers And Support Students With Rs 324 Cr Uniform Scheme

Filed under

arvind kejriwal Delhi Padayatra Manish Sisodia Political violence
Advertisement

Also Read

US POLLS: THIS Publication Is Not Endorsing A Presidential Candidate For The First Time Since 1980s

US POLLS: THIS Publication Is Not Endorsing A Presidential Candidate For The First Time Since...

Is Elon Musk Talking To Putin? NASA Head Urges For Investigation

Is Elon Musk Talking To Putin? NASA Head Urges For Investigation

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Emphasizes Education’s Role In Reducing Inequality

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Emphasizes Education’s Role In Reducing Inequality

India Announces Squad for South Africa Tour & Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India Announces Squad for South Africa Tour & Border-Gavaskar Trophy

NIA Finds No Evidence Of Sabotage In Recent Train Derailments: Report

NIA Finds No Evidence Of Sabotage In Recent Train Derailments: Report

Entertainment

Why Has Justin Timberlake Postponed Tour Dates?

Why Has Justin Timberlake Postponed Tour Dates?

Shawn Mendes Drops Massive Hint About His Identity In New Song- Check Lyrics Here!

Shawn Mendes Drops Massive Hint About His Identity In New Song- Check Lyrics Here!

Celebrating KK’s Bollywood Debut Anniversary, Create A Playlist With 7 Iconic Songs About Friendship And Love

Celebrating KK’s Bollywood Debut Anniversary, Create A Playlist With 7 Iconic Songs About Friendship And

Telugu Actor NT Ramaswamy Slapped By Woman At ‘Love Reddy’ Screening’—Video Goes Viral

Telugu Actor NT Ramaswamy Slapped By Woman At ‘Love Reddy’ Screening’—Video Goes Viral

Andrew Garfield and Amanda Dimoldenberg’s Long-Awaited ‘Chicken Shop Date’ Sets the Internet Ablaze

Andrew Garfield and Amanda Dimoldenberg’s Long-Awaited ‘Chicken Shop Date’ Sets the Internet Ablaze

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox