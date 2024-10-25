Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Emphasizes Education’s Role In Reducing Inequality

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah stressed that education is vital to eliminate inequality during the inauguration of a sports complex and B.E. classes at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Technical Institute, emphasizing the importance of accessibility for marginalized communities.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the critical role of education in eliminating inequality and fostering a just society during a recent event. Speaking at the inauguration of a new indoor sports complex and the launch of first-year B.E. classes at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Technical Institute, he called on intellectuals to embrace humanity and reject hatred.

In his address, Siddaramaiah highlighted the historical barriers that oppressed communities have faced in accessing education. He credited Dr. B.R. Ambedkar for his tireless efforts to make education accessible to marginalized groups, referring to him as one of India’s greatest thinkers. The Chief Minister stressed the importance of incorporating the preamble of the Constitution into school curricula to enhance awareness of citizens’ rights and responsibilities.

Siddaramaiah pointed out that the caste system perpetuates inequality and social division, asserting that achieving economic and social equality for marginalized communities, backward classes, and minorities is essential to dismantling caste barriers. He invoked the visions of Buddha, Basava, and Mahatma Gandhi, all of whom envisioned a society devoid of discrimination and inequality.

MUST READ: Jagan Does Not Owns Family Assets’, Claims YS Sharmila Amid Ongoing Property Row

The Chief Minister urged intellectuals and educators to promote a culture of humanity rather than hatred. He expressed concern over any attempts to amend the Constitution, warning that such actions could threaten national unity and integrity.

Siddaramaiah also noted that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Technical University, founded by Jayaprakash Narayan in 1980, aligns with Ambedkar’s principles of education, organization, and struggle. He emphasized that education must not only impart knowledge but also prepare students for the job market. Noting that only 15 percent of engineering graduates currently find employment, he announced that the government is prioritizing skill development programs tailored to meet industry needs, thereby aiming to enhance job opportunities for graduates.

Through these initiatives, Siddaramaiah reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that education becomes a powerful tool for social equity and economic empowerment in Karnataka.

ALSO READ: AAP Claims BJP Goons Attack Arvind Kejriwal During Delhi Padayatra