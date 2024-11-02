Home
Monday, November 4, 2024
Army Confirms One Of The Killed Militants Linked To Rifleman’s Murder

The army confirmed that one of the two slain terrorists was involved in the murder of a rifleman. This connection highlights ongoing security challenges in the region.

Army Confirms One Of The Killed Militants Linked To Rifleman’s Murder

In a striking turn of events, Srinagar’s Khanyar area, where residents and tourists celebrated Deepawali with fireworks and diyas, became the site of a significant anti-terror operation. On Saturday, security forces eliminated Usman Lashkari, a commander of the militant group Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).

This operation, marking the first of its kind in the region in over two years, lasted more than eight hours and resulted in injuries to four security personnel, including two from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and two from the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP).

Continued Operations In South Kashmir

The operation did not end with Lashkari’s death. In a separate encounter in the Halkan Gali area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, security forces neutralized two more terrorists, one of whom is suspected to be a foreign national. Their affiliations remain unverified, but these individuals were linked to previous attacks, including the assault on Rifleman Hilal Ahmad Bhat of the 162 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) on October 8, among other incidents in Bijbiara and Shangus.

Security forces had been monitoring the activities of the terror group for over a month based on specific intelligence reports. Following the earlier attack on Rifleman Bhat, one of the slain terrorists, Arbaz Mir, had fled to Kulgam. This led to heightened security measures and proactive engagement by armed forces.

Weapon Recovery

During a press briefing, Commander of the 2 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, Brigadier Anirudh Chouhan, detailed the operation. Following intelligence about the terrorists’ movement in Halkan Gali, a joint team of the army and police launched a swift operation. The confrontation quickly escalated into a gunfight after the terrorists opened fire. The operation concluded with the death of two militants, identified as Zahid Ahmed Reshi and Arbaz Ahmed Mir. Both had previous criminal records and were associated with various attacks, including targeting non-local laborers.

After the encounter, forces recovered significant arms, including a US-made M-4 rifle and an AK-47 from the deceased terrorists. The police confirmed that Reshi was involved in the murder of a non-local individual in April and had since intensified his militant activities. Mir had been missing since 2018 and was also linked to a series of crimes in the region.

In response to inquiries about the increase in encounters and terrorist activities, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) South Kashmir, Javaid Ahmed Matoo, noted that the recent years had significantly diminished the terrorists’ capabilities. He remarked, “Terrorists are trying to show their presence” amidst increased operations and counter-terrorism measures by security forces.

Anti-Terror Operation Jammu and Kashmir
