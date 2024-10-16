‘Terror Activities Across Borders Won’t Boost Trade’, Says Jaishankar In Pakistan

In a significant address at the 23rd Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of Government in Islamabad, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized the critical need for genuine partnerships, peace, and stability to drive development and economic growth. His remarks come during a pivotal moment for the SCO, as member nations gather to discuss pressing regional and global challenges.

Focus on Countering Terrorism and Extremism

Jaishankar articulated that activities characterized by terrorism and extremism across borders pose serious obstacles to trade, energy flows, and connectivity among member states. He stated, “Our endeavors will progress only when our commitment to the Charter remains firm. It is axiomatic that development and growth require peace and stability.” He further highlighted the necessity of being “firm and uncompromising in countering the ‘three evils’” of terrorism, extremism, and separatism.

The minister underscored that without addressing these issues, efforts to foster trade and enhance people-to-people exchanges will be futile. His statements reflect India’s long-standing concerns regarding security and stability in the region, especially in light of ongoing tensions with Pakistan.

Advocating for UN Security Council Reform

In addition to security concerns, Jaishankar called for comprehensive reforms of the UN Security Council to enhance the representation of developing countries. He stressed that the SCO should advocate for a more inclusive, representative, and democratic Security Council. This reform is vital to ensure that the voices of developing nations are heard in global governance.

Historic Visit Amid Tensions

This visit marks the first time in nearly nine years that an Indian foreign minister has traveled to Pakistan, despite the strained ties between the two nations over the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism. Jaishankar is leading the Indian delegation at the SCO Council of Heads of Government summit, reflecting India’s commitment to engage with its neighbors on critical issues.

The SCO Summit: Agenda and Leadership

The two-day meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government is chaired by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has taken over as the current chair of the Council. Pakistan assumed the rotating chair for 2023-24 during the previous meeting in Bishkek on October 26, 2023.

The Ministry of External Affairs has indicated that the summit will focus on the trade and economic agenda of the organization, seeking to bolster economic cooperation among member states. Jaishankar’s leadership at this summit underscores India’s proactive approach to regional diplomacy and economic collaboration.

Background of the SCO

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is a permanent intergovernmental international organization established on June 15, 2001, in Shanghai by Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Over the years, the SCO has evolved into a significant platform for regional security cooperation, economic collaboration, and cultural exchange among its member states.

As the SCO gathers in Islamabad, the emphasis on peace, stability, and collaborative efforts to counter terrorism and promote economic growth is more crucial than ever. Jaishankar’s statements serve as a reminder of the interconnected nature of security and development in the region, underscoring India’s commitment to fostering a stable and prosperous environment for all member states.