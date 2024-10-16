Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Air India Flight Diverted As Singaporean Jets Respond To Bomb Hoax Alert

A bomb threat hoax prompted Singapore to deploy fighter jets to escort an Air India flight. The plane landed safely at Changi Airport, with no explosives found onboard after thorough security checks.

Air India Flight Diverted As Singaporean Jets Respond To Bomb Hoax Alert

In response to a bomb threat on an Air India Express flight, Singapore’s air force deployed two fighter jets late Tuesday. The flight, bound for Singapore, received the threat via email, prompting swift action from the city-state’s defense forces, according to Singapore’s Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen.

Two F-15SG fighter jets from the Singapore air force were scrambled to escort Air India Express flight AXB684 away from densely populated areas after the bomb threat was received. Minister Ng confirmed in a Facebook post that the plane was closely monitored and guided to land safely at Singapore’s Changi Airport at 10:04 PM.

“The plane was escorted and landed without incident. Singapore’s ground-based air defense systems and explosive disposal teams were also put on high alert,” Ng added.

No Explosives Found Onboard

Upon landing, the plane was immediately handed over to the airport police, who conducted a thorough security check. The Singapore police later confirmed that no explosive devices or suspicious items were found on board.

In an official statement, authorities emphasized, “The police take security threats seriously and will not hesitate to take action against individuals who deliberately cause public alarm.”

Air India Faces Multiple Bomb Threats

This incident marked the third confirmed bomb threat against an Air India flight in just two days. On Monday, an Air India flight from Mumbai to New York was diverted to Delhi following another hoax bomb threat. Additionally, IndiGo, India’s low-cost carrier, reported receiving threats against flights heading to Jeddah and Muscat.

While Air India did not issue an immediate comment on the Singapore-bound flight, the airline took to social media, confirming that another of its flights, en route to Chicago, had been diverted to Canada earlier the same day due to a security threat posted online.

MUST READ: Israeli Strikes Target Beirut Amid U.S. Concerns Over Widening Air Assault

Filed under

Air India Bomb Threat Latest world news Singapore World news
Advertisement

Also Read

Indian Coffee Exports Soar By 55 Percent as Global Demand Hits Record Highs

Indian Coffee Exports Soar By 55 Percent as Global Demand Hits Record Highs

S. Jaishankar Issues Strong Warning At SCO Summit in Pakistan: ‘Friendship Has Fallen Short’

S. Jaishankar Issues Strong Warning At SCO Summit in Pakistan: ‘Friendship Has Fallen Short’

Horizon Robotics Targets $696 mn Hong Kong IPO

Horizon Robotics Targets $696 mn Hong Kong IPO

LIVE: Omar Abdullah Becomes Jammu And Kashmir’s CM For The Second Time

LIVE: Omar Abdullah Becomes Jammu And Kashmir’s CM For The Second Time

SCO Summit 2024: Jaishankar Receives Warm Welcome From PM Shehbaz Sharif | WATCH

SCO Summit 2024: Jaishankar Receives Warm Welcome From PM Shehbaz Sharif | WATCH

Entertainment

Scary Moment at Jonas Brothers’ Prague Concert, Laser Aimed at Nick Jonas: Here’s What Happened!

Scary Moment at Jonas Brothers’ Prague Concert, Laser Aimed at Nick Jonas: Here’s What Happened!

Lisa to Hadids: Here’s Top 5 Iconic Looks from the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Lisa to Hadids: Here’s Top 5 Iconic Looks from the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Who Are the Two First Transgender Models Who Walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

Who Are the Two First Transgender Models Who Walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

Men Are Still Deciding Our Pay: Raveena Tandon Speaks Out | NewsX Exclusive

Men Are Still Deciding Our Pay: Raveena Tandon Speaks Out | NewsX Exclusive

What Is The Age Difference Between Cher And Her Boyfriend Alexander Edwards ? Musician Shares A Child With Ex-Girlfriend Amber Rose

What Is The Age Difference Between Cher And Her Boyfriend Alexander Edwards ? Musician Shares

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox