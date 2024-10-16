Air India Flight Diverted As Singaporean Jets Respond To Bomb Hoax Alert

A bomb threat hoax prompted Singapore to deploy fighter jets to escort an Air India flight. The plane landed safely at Changi Airport, with no explosives found onboard after thorough security checks.

In response to a bomb threat on an Air India Express flight, Singapore’s air force deployed two fighter jets late Tuesday. The flight, bound for Singapore, received the threat via email, prompting swift action from the city-state’s defense forces, according to Singapore’s Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen.

Two F-15SG fighter jets from the Singapore air force were scrambled to escort Air India Express flight AXB684 away from densely populated areas after the bomb threat was received. Minister Ng confirmed in a Facebook post that the plane was closely monitored and guided to land safely at Singapore’s Changi Airport at 10:04 PM.

“The plane was escorted and landed without incident. Singapore’s ground-based air defense systems and explosive disposal teams were also put on high alert,” Ng added.

No Explosives Found Onboard

Upon landing, the plane was immediately handed over to the airport police, who conducted a thorough security check. The Singapore police later confirmed that no explosive devices or suspicious items were found on board.

In an official statement, authorities emphasized, “The police take security threats seriously and will not hesitate to take action against individuals who deliberately cause public alarm.”

Air India Faces Multiple Bomb Threats

This incident marked the third confirmed bomb threat against an Air India flight in just two days. On Monday, an Air India flight from Mumbai to New York was diverted to Delhi following another hoax bomb threat. Additionally, IndiGo, India’s low-cost carrier, reported receiving threats against flights heading to Jeddah and Muscat.

While Air India did not issue an immediate comment on the Singapore-bound flight, the airline took to social media, confirming that another of its flights, en route to Chicago, had been diverted to Canada earlier the same day due to a security threat posted online.

MUST READ: Israeli Strikes Target Beirut Amid U.S. Concerns Over Widening Air Assault