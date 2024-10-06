Kazakhstan Votes on First Nuclear Power Plant Amid Energy Crisis

Despite being rich in oil and producing nearly half of the world’s uranium, Kazakhstan faces chronic electricity shortages due to its aging coal and hydroelectric plants.

Kazakhstan, the world’s largest producer of uranium, held a referendum on Sunday to decide whether to construct its first nuclear power plant, an initiative aimed at addressing the country’s persistent electricity shortages. The referendum’s results, set to be announced on Monday, could significantly reshape Kazakhstan’s energy landscape.

This initiative has sparked considerable debate within Kazakhstan, a former Soviet republic still haunted by memories of the USSR’s nuclear testing. The possibility of Russian involvement in the plant’s construction has also fueled controversy, as critics express concerns over safety, environmental impact, and geopolitical implications.

In the days leading up to the vote, government efforts to promote the nuclear project were met with opposition that was swiftly subdued. Local media reported several arrests of critics as the referendum approached, reflecting the government’s stance on ensuring smooth public support for the project. The referendum will be considered valid with at least 50% voter participation, and early projections suggest a favorable outcome for the plant.

Why Kazakhstan Sees Nuclear as a Solution?

Despite being rich in oil and producing nearly half of the world’s uranium, Kazakhstan faces chronic electricity shortages due to its aging coal and hydroelectric plants. As the country works toward reducing its reliance on coal—a major polluter—President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has championed nuclear energy, describing it as “the biggest project in the history of independent Kazakhstan.”

International interest in building the plant is strong, with companies from China, France, Russia, and South Korea submitting bids. The proposed site, Lake Balkhash, is near the semi-deserted village of Ulken in the Kazakh steppes. The estimated cost for constructing the plant is around $10-12 billion.

Opposition and Environmental Concerns

Opponents argue that Kazakhstan could instead meet its energy needs by expanding gas-powered plants, which pose fewer environmental and health risks. Additionally, residents around Lake Balkhash have raised concerns that the nuclear facility could affect the lake’s water quality and ecosystem.

Kazakhstan’s history with nuclear energy has been complicated. Between 1949 and 1989, the Soviet Union conducted numerous nuclear tests in Kazakhstan, causing widespread environmental damage and health issues for local populations. Many Kazakhs also suffered from radiation exposure while assisting in cleanup efforts after the Chornobyl disaster in 1986.

As Kazakhstan awaits the referendum outcome, this vote underscores a pivotal moment for a country balancing its energy demands with environmental responsibility and its historical legacy.