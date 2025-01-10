Arvind Kejriwal, the National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Chief Minister of Delhi, strongly criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for what he described as the party’s failure to address crime issues in the capital

On Friday, Arvind Kejriwal, the National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Chief Minister of Delhi, strongly criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for what he described as the party’s failure to address crime issues in the capital. In a statement, Kejriwal accused the BJP of turning Delhi into the “crime capital of India,” citing increasing incidents of robberies, chain snatchings, and gang wars.

“It has become difficult for women to get out of their houses these days,” Kejriwal added, emphasizing his concerns about safety in the city. His remarks come at a time when safety and law enforcement have become key issues in the city’s political discourse.

Arvind Kejriwal Calls BJP ‘Dharna Party’

Kejriwal also criticized the BJP for shifting its political focus, claiming that the party had become a “dharna party.” He referred to the BJP’s protests and political strategies as ineffective in addressing the real issues of the people. He also revealed that he had taken a complaint to the Election Commission, accusing the BJP of manipulating votes in Delhi’s Purvanchal community by invoking the issue of Rohingya refugees.

“The BJP has made Delhi the crime capital of India. There are robberies, chain snatchings, gang wars in Delhi; it has become difficult for women to get out of their houses. The BJP hates the people of Delhi. It is due to their hatred they have not returned to power in Delhi in the last 25 years,” Kejriwal said in his statement.

AAP’s Efforts for the Welfare of Delhi’s Unauthorised Colonies

Kejriwal continued by turning his attention to the unauthorised colonies in Delhi, criticizing the BJP for neglecting these areas over the last decade. He pointed out the lack of infrastructure development under the BJP’s rule and compared it to the improvements made by his own AAP government.

“I want to ask the BJP, what have you done for unauthorised colonies of Delhi in the last 10 years? Have they built even a single road, a single lane for the ‘Purvanchal’ society? They had so much power, money. They should have done it,” Kejriwal said, expressing frustration over the BJP’s lack of progress in these communities.

In contrast, Kejriwal highlighted the steps taken by his administration, including providing basic services like sewer and electricity connections, installing water pipelines, and setting up CCTV cameras in these areas. He also mentioned the establishment of schools, mohalla clinics, and hospitals to improve the living conditions of residents in unauthorised colonies.

“I provided sewer connection, electricity connection, water pipeline, CCTV cameras were installed in these colonies. Schools, ‘mohalla’ clinics, hospitals were opened. I gave them a dignified life. What has BJP done apart from dirty politics?” Kejriwal questioned.

Arvind Kejriwal’s call for Change

As tensions between the AAP and BJP continue to escalate, Kejriwal’s comments reflect the growing political divide in Delhi. His criticism of the BJP’s handling of crime and urban development contrasts with the promises and reforms of the AAP government, as he seeks to position his party as the defender of Delhi’s residents, particularly the marginalized communities. The political battle between the two parties is likely to intensify as the city prepares for upcoming elections and ongoing debates about safety, infrastructure, and governance.