Friday, January 10, 2025
Security Beefed Outside Arvind Kejriwal’s Residence Amid BJP’s Purvanchal Samman March

Security measures around the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have been heightened as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conducts its ‘Purvanchal Samman March’.

Security Beefed Outside Arvind Kejriwal’s Residence Amid BJP’s Purvanchal Samman March

Security measures around the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have been heightened as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conducts its ‘Purvanchal Samman March’. The march, which began from Ashoka Road, is making its way towards Kejriwal’s home, fueled by accusations from BJP leaders that the Chief Minister has failed to address the concerns of the Purvanchal community in Delhi.

Delhi Police Steps Up Vigilance Outside Arvind Kejriwal’s Residence

To ensure the safety and security of the area, Delhi Police has deployed additional personnel and set up barricades around the residence. Authorities are taking extra precautions as they monitor the situation closely, aiming to prevent any potential disturbances or incidents during the course of the march.

‘Arvind Kejriwal Has Neglected Purvanchal Issues:’ BJP

The protest comes in the wake of growing tensions between BJP leaders and the Delhi government over claims that Kejriwal has ignored the needs of the Purvanchal community, a group traditionally associated with eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. As the march progresses, Delhi Police remains on high alert, ensuring that any disruptions are swiftly dealt with to maintain public order.

