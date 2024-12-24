Home
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Asaduddin Owaisi Faces Legal Action From Bareilly Court Over 'Jai Palestine' Slogan

Owaisi, who took his oath as an MP on June 25, 2024, raised the slogan "Jai Bhim, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine" after the official ceremony.

Asaduddin Owaisi Faces Legal Action From Bareilly Court Over ‘Jai Palestine’ Slogan

A local court in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, has directed Asaduddin Owaisi, the Hyderabad MP and chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), to appear before it in response to a petition alleging he violated the Constitution by raising a slogan supporting Palestine during his oath-taking ceremony in Parliament. The court has scheduled the hearing for January 7, 2025. This legal action follows a petition filed by lawyer Virendra Gupta, who claims Owaisi’s slogan contravenes constitutional and legal principles.

The Controversial Slogan

Owaisi, who took his oath as an MP on June 25, 2024, raised the slogan “Jai Bhim, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine” after the official ceremony. While “Jai Bhim” and “Jai Meem” are common expressions of support for social justice and Muslim identity, “Jai Telangana” aligns with regional pride for the state, and “Jai Palestine” reflected his support for the Palestinian cause. Gupta, who filed an initial petition in July, expressed his disapproval, stating that Owaisi’s slogan was contrary to the Constitution. He had first filed a petition in the MP/MLA court, which was rejected, before filing a revision petition in the district court, which led to the current ruling.

Owaisi’s Defense

In response to the controversy, Owaisi defended his remarks, insisting that there was nothing wrong with expressing support for Palestine. He stated, “How is it against the Constitution? Show the provision in the Constitution that forbids it.” He also emphasized the humanitarian aspects of the Palestinian cause, stating, “The people there are destitute.” Owaisi further referenced Mahatma Gandhi’s views on Palestine, suggesting that his position aligns with the historical context of India’s stance on the region.

Owaisi secured a resounding victory in the 2024 parliamentary elections, winning his fifth consecutive term as MP from Hyderabad. He defeated BJP candidate Madhavi Latha Kompella by a significant margin of 3,38,087 votes, reinforcing his position as a prominent political figure in Telangana. Despite the legal challenge over his slogan, his political base remains solid, with his vocal support for causes like Palestine resonating with his supporters.

Impact and Backlash

Owaisi’s slogan has sparked a debate over the boundaries of political expression in the context of the oath-taking ceremony. While some view his remarks as an extension of his commitment to social justice, others, like Gupta, believe it undermines the constitutional sanctity of the Parliament. As the legal proceedings continue, Owaisi’s support for Palestine remains a contentious issue in Indian politics, highlighting the complex relationship between national politics, regional identity, and global solidarity movements.

Read More : Delhi HC Orders Free Medical Treatment For Rape, Acid Attack, Sexual Assault, POCSO Victims

AIMIM chief Owaisi Bareilly Court

