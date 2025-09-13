Ashoka University and IMD forge partnership to strengthen climate research and weather forecasting
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni
LIVE TV
Home > India > Ashoka University and IMD forge partnership to strengthen climate research and weather forecasting

Ashoka University and IMD forge partnership to strengthen climate research and weather forecasting

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 13, 2025 15:06:04 IST

Ashoka University and IMD forge partnership to strengthen climate research and weather forecasting

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Ashoka University and the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance collaborative research in meteorology, climate science, and environmental studies.

As per the release, the MoU was formalised during the 2nd Annual Workshop on AI/ML Methods in Weather and Climate Modelling, hosted by Ashoka University’s Safexpress Centre for Data, Learning and Decision Sciences (SCDLDS).

Ashoka University and IMD forge partnership to strengthen climate research and weather forecasting

The partnership will combine IMD’s extensive operational expertise and datasets with Ashoka’s analytical and computational strengths. It aims to improve forecasting of extreme weather events such as heavy rainfall, droughts, heatwaves, and cold waves, while also supporting research on monsoon variability, climate risks, adaptation strategies, and the impact of climate change on agriculture and air quality, according to the release.

Under the MoU, both institutions will promote joint research, facilitate secure data sharing, and design interdisciplinary academic programmes. These will include lectures, fieldwork, project guidance, and internships for students and researchers at IMD to gain hands-on experience in weather monitoring and forecasting. Capacity building will also be a core focus, with workshops, short-term courses, and training programmes in meteorological data analysis, computational modelling, and machine learning applications.

Speaking on the collaboration, Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of IMD, said, “This partnership will strengthen the culture of research and innovation in meteorology and climate science. By combining our operational resources with Ashoka’s academic expertise, we can develop tools and models that directly benefit society.”

Somak Raychaudhury, Vice-Chancellor of Ashoka University, added, “Ashoka is deeply committed to interdisciplinary research with real-world impact. This partnership with IMD will help advance climate science, enhance forecasting, and better prepare communities to adapt to environmental challenges.”

To ensure effective coordination, a Joint Steering Committee (JSC) with representatives from both institutions will oversee progress, conduct periodic reviews, and guide future collaborations. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: ani-58ani-newsasian-news-internationalBollywood newsbreaking-newsbusiness newscurrent-newsentertainment newsindia newsindia-latest-newslatest newslive-newsnational-newsnews-headlinesnews-in-indianews-sitenews-websiteonline-newspolitical-newssports newsTop NewsWorld news

RELATED News

IndieVisual Crosses 1,000 Videos for 150 Clients: Redefining Video Production Infrastructure for India’s Enterprises
YSRCP Vows To Oppose Privatization Of Medical Colleges In AP
Senior Maoist Leader Pothula Padmavathi Surrenders After 43 Years Underground
‘Mai Aapke Saath Hu’: PM Modi Addresses Manipur, Calls Manipur Land Of Hope, ‘But Violence Gripped It All’
Breaking: Bomb Threat To Taj Palace Hotel In Delhi, Declared Hoax

LATEST NEWS

Are Trump and Putin Visiting India? How Diplomatic Moves Are Driving Market Sentiment as Nifty 50 Eyes 26,000
Can You Play With Water Of a ‘Naali’? In THIS Country, People Splash Each Other With It
True Hope Foundation Becomes The First Crowdfunding Platform to Lead Flood Relief in Vrindavan with 18 Rescue Boats
"Main goal is to win the tournament": Pakistan batter Saim Ayub's focus on bigger picture
ITR Filing Deadline 2025: Anything New For NRI Taxpayers This Year?
Ashoka University and IMD forge partnership to strengthen climate research and weather forecasting
Japan's ex-Economic Security Minister Takaichi leads race for LDP presidency as country braces for leadership shift
How This Hollywood Actor Quietly Became the Most Bankable Star
Lavish Life of Bollywood’s New Gen-Z Stars Everyone’s Talking About
Governors Participate With Auroville Students In Green Initiative On New Crown Road
Ashoka University and IMD forge partnership to strengthen climate research and weather forecasting

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ashoka University and IMD forge partnership to strengthen climate research and weather forecasting

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ashoka University and IMD forge partnership to strengthen climate research and weather forecasting
Ashoka University and IMD forge partnership to strengthen climate research and weather forecasting
Ashoka University and IMD forge partnership to strengthen climate research and weather forecasting
Ashoka University and IMD forge partnership to strengthen climate research and weather forecasting

QUICK LINKS