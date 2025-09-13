Ashoka University and IMD forge partnership to strengthen climate research and weather forecasting

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Ashoka University and the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance collaborative research in meteorology, climate science, and environmental studies.

As per the release, the MoU was formalised during the 2nd Annual Workshop on AI/ML Methods in Weather and Climate Modelling, hosted by Ashoka University’s Safexpress Centre for Data, Learning and Decision Sciences (SCDLDS).

The partnership will combine IMD’s extensive operational expertise and datasets with Ashoka’s analytical and computational strengths. It aims to improve forecasting of extreme weather events such as heavy rainfall, droughts, heatwaves, and cold waves, while also supporting research on monsoon variability, climate risks, adaptation strategies, and the impact of climate change on agriculture and air quality, according to the release.

Under the MoU, both institutions will promote joint research, facilitate secure data sharing, and design interdisciplinary academic programmes. These will include lectures, fieldwork, project guidance, and internships for students and researchers at IMD to gain hands-on experience in weather monitoring and forecasting. Capacity building will also be a core focus, with workshops, short-term courses, and training programmes in meteorological data analysis, computational modelling, and machine learning applications.

Speaking on the collaboration, Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of IMD, said, “This partnership will strengthen the culture of research and innovation in meteorology and climate science. By combining our operational resources with Ashoka’s academic expertise, we can develop tools and models that directly benefit society.”

Somak Raychaudhury, Vice-Chancellor of Ashoka University, added, “Ashoka is deeply committed to interdisciplinary research with real-world impact. This partnership with IMD will help advance climate science, enhance forecasting, and better prepare communities to adapt to environmental challenges.”

To ensure effective coordination, a Joint Steering Committee (JSC) with representatives from both institutions will oversee progress, conduct periodic reviews, and guide future collaborations. (ANI)

