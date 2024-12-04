Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Assam Govt Bans Serving And Consumption Of Beef In Hotels, Restaurants, Public Places

The Assam government has announced a statewide ban on the serving and consumption of beef in restaurants, hotels, and public spaces. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the decision, which marks an expansion of the existing beef consumption restrictions near temples.

Assam Govt Bans Serving And Consumption Of Beef In Hotels, Restaurants, Public Places

The Assam government has announced a statewide ban on the serving and consumption of beef in restaurants, hotels, and public spaces. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the decision, which marks an expansion of the existing beef consumption restrictions near temples. The move follows recent political controversies, including allegations from the Congress party accusing the BJP of using beef distribution to gain political advantage during recent bypolls.

Political Context and Controversy

The announcement has sparked a wave of political controversy, with opposition leaders questioning the motivations behind the timing of the decision. The Congress party, in particular, has accused the BJP of using the distribution of beef during the recent bypolls in the Samaguri constituency to garner support from Muslim voters.

Congress leaders, including senior politician Rakibul Hussain, have claimed that the BJP deliberately distributed beef in an attempt to influence the voting patterns in a constituency with a significant Muslim population. These allegations have ignited a political debate about whether the decision to impose the beef ban was genuinely rooted in public welfare or driven by a desire to gain political leverage.

In an effort to defend the ban and shift focus onto the issue of public welfare, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika took to social media, retweeting the Chief Minister’s announcement and challenging the Congress party. He sarcastically remarked, “I challenge Assam Congress to welcome the beef ban or go and settle in Pakistan,” a statement which has added fuel to the already heated political discourse in the state.

The Role of Religion and Culture in Assam’s Policy Decisions

The decision to implement the beef ban highlights Assam’s complex socio-cultural and religious landscape. Assam, which has a diverse population comprising of Hindus, Muslims, Christians, and indigenous communities, has often been at the center of religious and cultural debates in India. The government’s move reflects the cultural significance of beef consumption, particularly in Hindu-majority regions where beef is considered a taboo.

In contrast, the state’s Muslim and Christian communities have a long history of consuming beef as part of their culinary traditions. The new ban could have significant implications for these communities, who may feel alienated by the restriction. The decision also raises broader questions about the balance between religious freedom and political governance, especially in a diverse and pluralistic society like Assam.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has framed the beef ban as a measure to protect the cultural and religious sensitivities of the majority population. However, critics argue that such policies could deepen divides and create unnecessary tensions between different communities in Assam.”

With the new ban, Assam continues to navigate the complex intersection of politics, religion, and cultural practices, as Chief Minister Sarma remains firm in his commitment to regulating beef consumption across the state. This policy shift is expected to spark further debate ahead of upcoming elections.

 

Filed under

Assam beef ban Assam Cattle Preservation Act BJP Congress beef controversy Himanta Biswa Sarma

Advertisement

Also Read

Spotify Wrapped 2024: Taylor Swift Reigns As Most-Streamed Artist Worldwide

Spotify Wrapped 2024: Taylor Swift Reigns As Most-Streamed Artist Worldwide

Terrorists Opened Fire On Army Jawan In Tral Area Of Jammu & Kashmir’s ​​Pulwama

Terrorists Opened Fire On Army Jawan In Tral Area Of Jammu & Kashmir’s ​​Pulwama

Fahadh Faasil Joins Imtiaz Ali’s Next: A Bollywood Debut To Watch For – Here’s What To Know!

Fahadh Faasil Joins Imtiaz Ali’s Next: A Bollywood Debut To Watch For – Here’s What...

Muthoot Microfin Reduces Interest Rates On Two Types Of Loans

Muthoot Microfin Reduces Interest Rates On Two Types Of Loans

Spotify Wrapped Is Out: Here Is How To See Yours

Spotify Wrapped Is Out: Here Is How To See Yours

Entertainment

Spotify Wrapped 2024: Taylor Swift Reigns As Most-Streamed Artist Worldwide

Spotify Wrapped 2024: Taylor Swift Reigns As Most-Streamed Artist Worldwide

Fahadh Faasil Joins Imtiaz Ali’s Next: A Bollywood Debut To Watch For – Here’s What To Know!

Fahadh Faasil Joins Imtiaz Ali’s Next: A Bollywood Debut To Watch For – Here’s What

Spotify Wrapped Is Out: Here Is How To See Yours

Spotify Wrapped Is Out: Here Is How To See Yours

Spotify Wrapped Reveals Its First Global Top Author, Most Popular Audiobooks

Spotify Wrapped Reveals Its First Global Top Author, Most Popular Audiobooks

‘Is There A Limit To The Hypocrisy?’ Singer Neha Bhasin lashes Out At Male Rappers For Offensive Lyrics On Women

‘Is There A Limit To The Hypocrisy?’ Singer Neha Bhasin lashes Out At Male Rappers

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox