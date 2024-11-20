Home
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Assembly Election 2024: This Poll Suggests Congress Is Winning In Maharashtra

Early trends suggested Congress has won or is leading in several key constituencies, contributing to the MVA's overall advantage. Read on to know all the details.

The results of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections indicate a notable performance by the Congress party, which is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition. The MVA, comprising Congress, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena faction, and Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction, has gained a significant lead in several constituencies across the state.

Early trends suggested Congress has won or is leading in several key constituencies, contributing to the MVA’s overall advantage.

This performance highlights a shift in voter sentiment, as the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has struggled to meet its expected seat targets in Maharashtra. Key factors such as regional dynamics, alliances, and voter turnout appear to have played a role in these outcomes​.

Exit Poll: Is Congress Winning In Maharashtra?

The Dainik Bhaskar agency revealed that Congress will be taking the lead in Maharashtra with Mahayuti winning seats in the range of 125-140. As per the agency, MVA will garner seats around 135-150. This poll also suggested other political parties will gain around 20-25.

The Congress party fielded a diverse group of candidates for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, contesting across various constituencies in the state. Notable candidates included senior leaders and newcomers representing both urban and rural areas.

Prominent names included:

Prithviraj Chavan in Karad South

Dhiraj Deshmukh and Amit Deshmukh in Latur Rural and Latur City respectively

Aslam Shaikh in Malad West

Mohd Arif Naseem Khan in Chandivali

Dr. Jyoti Gaikwad in Dharavi

Vijay Balasaheb Thorat in Sangamner

Rajesh Bharat Latkar in Kolhapur North

These candidates reflect the party’s strategic approach to retain strongholds while challenging competitors in key constituencies. The Congress also formed alliances under the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) umbrella, enhancing its reach across the state.

Congress fielded a mix of experienced leaders and fresh faces to cater to diverse voter bases across urban, rural, and reserved constituencies. It also aimed to consolidate its position through alliances under the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), strengthening its influence in key regions.

What Happened In 2019?

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP secured 105 seats, while the undivided Shiv Sena won 56 seats. The undivided NCP managed 54 seats, and the Congress obtained 44 seats.

Pre-election predictions varied significantly among pollsters. India Today-Axis projected 166-194 seats for the NDA (comprising the BJP and Shiv Sena) and 72-90 seats for the UPA (Congress and NCP).

News18-IPSOS predicted a landslide for the NDA with 243 seats, leaving just 41 for the UPA. Republic-Jan Ki Baat estimated 216-230 seats for the NDA and 52-59 seats for the UPA.

Meanwhile, Times Now foresaw 230 seats for the NDA and 48 for the UPA. These predictions reflected a strong anticipated performance for the NDA, though the actual results fell short of some forecasts.

Filed under

assembly elections congress maharashtra Trending news
