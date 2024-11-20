In the Jharkhand assembly polls, there are a number of exit polls which point to a close competition between the Congress-led alliance-Mahagathbandhan-and the BJP-led NDA.

Most remarkably, PMARQ predicts that Congress-JMM alliance (Mahagathbandhan) will seep the Jharkhand with 37-47 seats. While BJP will secure 31-40. Notably, halfway mark is 42.

Here’s the complete breakdown:

The JVC exit poll has predicted that the alliance led by the Congress would garner around 30-40 seats, while the NDA led by the BJP might win 40-44 seats. Axis My India prediction is relatively near the strong position of the BJP as BJP may win up to 53 seats, whereas Congress can win much lower, that is, 25 seats only.

Other exit polls such as the Chanakya Strategies and Dainik Bhaskar polls also provide a positive edge to the Congress-led alliance, where Congress is likely to win some 36-39 seats.

The Peoples Pulse exit poll shows the Congress likely to emerge with between 25-37 seats, and between 44-53 for the NDA. Similar trends are seen in the Matrize exit poll, which predicts that the Congress-constituted Mahagathbandhan may win between 25 and 30 seats. Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA may win between 42 and 47 seats.

The results so far show it’s a tough contest and that Congress may have an upper hand over the BJP in some predictions, but the majority is not clearly carved out yet.

The Poll of Polls predicts that in the Jharkhand assembly elections, the BJP-led NDA will secure around 40 seats, while the Congress-led alliance (Mahagathbandhan) is likely to win 38 seats.