Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Baba Siddique’s Son Zeeshan Siddique Joins Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Ahead Of Maharashtra Elections

Zeeshan Siddique was expelled from the Congress party in August following allegations of facilitating cross-voting during the state legislative council elections.

Baba Siddique’s Son Zeeshan Siddique Joins Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Ahead Of Maharashtra Elections

On Friday, Baba Siddique’s son Zeeshan Siddique, has joined the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ahead of Maharashtra Elections.

In August, he was expelled from the Congress party following allegations of facilitating cross-voting during the state legislative council elections. Siddique, however, denied the accusations.

During a press conference on Friday, Siddique described the decision to join NCP as an emotional moment, emphasizing his commitment to serving the people of Maharashtra.

Zeeshan has announced his candidacy for the Vandre East constituency in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. This was the seat he previously won in 2019 Maharashtra elections but as a Congress candidate.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Elections: Mahayuti Alliance Leaders Meet in Delhi to Resolve Seat-Sharing Disputes

Filed under

Ajit Pawar NCP MAHARASHTRA ELECTIONS Zeeshan Siddique
Advertisement

Also Read

Government Launches ₹1,000 Crore Venture Capital Fund to Boost Space Startups

Government Launches ₹1,000 Crore Venture Capital Fund to Boost Space Startups

Sensex Down 350 Pts, At 79,700, Nifty At 24,250; Bank, Auto Drag, FMCG Up

Sensex Down 350 Pts, At 79,700, Nifty At 24,250; Bank, Auto Drag, FMCG Up

Rs 10 Lakh Reward Announced For Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Bishnoi: NIA

Rs 10 Lakh Reward Announced For Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Bishnoi: NIA

England Looks To Capitalize On Day 2 Of Rawalpindi Test

England Looks To Capitalize On Day 2 Of Rawalpindi Test

Is Angelina Jolie Facing Bankruptcy Amidst Legal Feud With Ex-Husband Brad Pitt? Here’s What Happening

Is Angelina Jolie Facing Bankruptcy Amidst Legal Feud With Ex-Husband Brad Pitt? Here’s What Happening

Entertainment

Is Angelina Jolie Facing Bankruptcy Amidst Legal Feud With Ex-Husband Brad Pitt? Here’s What Happening

Is Angelina Jolie Facing Bankruptcy Amidst Legal Feud With Ex-Husband Brad Pitt? Here’s What Happening

Kartik Aryan Stood Outside THIS Star’s House; Actor Recalls Fanboy Moment

Kartik Aryan Stood Outside THIS Star’s House; Actor Recalls Fanboy Moment

Google Doodle Today: Honors Legendary Playback Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK)

Google Doodle Today: Honors Legendary Playback Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK)

Who Is Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik And What Exactly Is In Her Leaked Video?

Who Is Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik And What Exactly Is In Her Leaked Video?

Beyoncé Rallying For Harris: Will It Help?

Beyoncé Rallying For Harris: Will It Help?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox