Baba Siddique’s Son Zeeshan Siddique Joins Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Ahead Of Maharashtra Elections

On Friday, Baba Siddique’s son Zeeshan Siddique, has joined the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ahead of Maharashtra Elections.

In August, he was expelled from the Congress party following allegations of facilitating cross-voting during the state legislative council elections. Siddique, however, denied the accusations.

During a press conference on Friday, Siddique described the decision to join NCP as an emotional moment, emphasizing his commitment to serving the people of Maharashtra.

Zeeshan has announced his candidacy for the Vandre East constituency in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. This was the seat he previously won in 2019 Maharashtra elections but as a Congress candidate.

