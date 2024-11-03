Amit Shah To Unveil BJP Manifesto for Jharkhand Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address election rallies today in Ghatshila, Barkatha, and Simaria as part of the BJP's campaign in Jharkhand, a state preparing for its assembly elections.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address election rallies today in Ghatshila, Barkatha, and Simaria as part of the BJP’s campaign in Jharkhand, a state preparing for its assembly elections. His visit marks an important step in the party’s efforts to galvanize support ahead of the polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Jharkhand on Monday to further bolster the campaign, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold a public meeting in Jamshedpur on Tuesday, continuing the momentum of the BJP’s outreach in the region.

Release of BJP’s Manifesto

In a significant move, Amit Shah recently unveiled the BJP’s manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand. He arrived in Ranchi, the state capital, on Saturday night, ready to outline the party’s vision for the state. Shah is expected to present 25 key points in the manifesto, which celebrate 25 years since Jharkhand’s formation and mark the 150th birth anniversary of the revered tribal leader Birsa Munda. This dual celebration emphasizes the BJP’s commitment to regional identity and cultural heritage. Jharkhand was created on November 15, 2000, coinciding with Munda’s birth anniversary, which adds further significance to the timing of the manifesto release.

Commitments to Voters

Earlier in October, the BJP had introduced five key points of its election manifesto, aiming to attract voters with promises of financial assistance, job creation, and housing. The party pledged to provide ₹2,100 per month to women, which aims to enhance financial security and empowerment. Additionally, the BJP committed to creating five lakh job opportunities for the youth of Jharkhand, a crucial demographic in the state’s electoral landscape.

Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi presented the ‘Panch Pran’ (five vows) initiative during a public event attended by senior party leaders. As part of this initiative, households will have the option to purchase LPG gas cylinders at a subsidized price of ₹500, with two cylinders provided free each year. This measure is intended to ease the burden of cooking fuel costs on families in the state.

Focus on Employment and Education

Moreover, the manifesto outlines plans to fill 2.87 lakh vacant positions in government departments. The recruitment process is slated to commence immediately after the first cabinet meeting, with a goal of filling 1.5 lakh of these posts by November 2025. This commitment is seen as a critical move to address unemployment and provide opportunities for skilled workers in the state.

In addition to employment, the BJP has proposed financial assistance of ₹2,000 for graduate and postgraduate students for up to two years, enabling them to prepare for competitive examinations. This initiative aims to empower the younger generation and enhance educational opportunities, which are vital for long-term development.

Empowering Women and Housing for All

The ‘Gogo-Didi’ scheme is another major promise aimed at empowering women. Under this initiative, women will receive ₹2,100 per month, which is intended to support their economic independence and improve their quality of life. The manifesto also emphasizes a commitment to providing housing for all, addressing one of the most pressing needs in Jharkhand.

Election Schedule

The elections for the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will take place in two phases on November 13 and 20, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 23. With these strategic campaigns and a detailed manifesto, the BJP aims to consolidate its support and secure a favorable outcome in the upcoming elections, highlighting its focus on development, empowerment, and addressing the needs of the people of Jharkhand.

