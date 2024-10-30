Jharkhand Elections: BJP’s Sunil Soren Accuses JMM of Settling Rohingyas as “Vote Bank”

The BJP leader said that the BJP has honoured the tribal community by appointing them to respected positions and mentioned President Droupadi Murmu.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Dumka candidate Sunil Soren, who is contesting against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s brother Basant Soren has levelled serious allegations against the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and its allies, claiming that they are aiming to settle Bangladeshi Rohingyas to use them as a “vote bank.”

“There is indeed an issue; whether it’s Jharkhand Mukti Morcha or their allies, they aim to settle Bangladeshi Rohingyas here and use them as a vote bank.

According to their plan, Bangladeshis are marrying tribal girls to grab the land. If you go to Pakur, you’ll see the situation these Bangladeshis even harass students in the hostel. I believe the declining tribal population is a serious concern and the government seems unconcerned. The BJP has raised its voice on this and the Jharkhand High Court has also taken note of it,” Soren said.

When asked about the BJP getting support from the Adivasi community, he said tribals have understood that the INDIA bloc formed a government on false promises.

“Tribals have become more aware; they now understand what is right or wrong This time they will vote in significant numbers for us. They realized that these people (INDIA bloc) formed a government on false promises,” he added.

The BJP leader said that the BJP has honoured the tribal community by appointing them to respected positions and mentioned President Droupadi Murmu. “The BJP has honoured the tribal community by appointing them to respected positions the president is also a tribal woman Many tribal leaders were made Chief Ministers, but the JMM has never sent a tribal representative to the Rajya Sabha. So who is the true well-wisher of the tribals? It’s clearly the BJP,” he said.

Sunil Soren said that he doesn’t see Basant Soren who is the brother of the present Chief Minister of Jharkhand as a “competition.”

“I don’t feel any challenge from him. His image among the public reflects that he hasn’t fulfilled his responsibilities A representative’s job is to utilize resources properly, uphold law and order, and deliver justice to the people None of this has happened here. Instead, if a leader is engaged in personal gains like sand sales or overloading trucks, then it’s unfortunate,” he said.

Speaking about his constituency from where he is a contestant he shared the local issues and said that there is a need for improvement in education healthcare and agriculture.

“When we go among the public, whether in urban or rural areas, it becomes clear that law and order have collapsed. There is a significant need for improvement in education healthcare and agriculture. Since this is a sub-capital, it should be maintained as such I would also like to mention that we have a sitting MLA here, who is the Chief Minister’s brother, and he has been in office for five years. This place should have been a model of development, but nothing has been done. This is unfortunate for Dumka, and the people have realized this,” he added.

“The public’s response towards me and the Bharatiya Janata Party is very positive The people have decided to support the BJP in this election,” he added.

Reacting to Irfan Ansari’s statement on Sita Soren, he said that the INDIA bloc people never respect women.

“They never respected women. The way an Adivasi woman Sita was humiliated, Hemant Soren didn’t speak up even once. She is his sister-in-law. He should be concerned If you truly respect women, then you should certainly make a statement or take action. But he didn’t do that so you can understand the kind of respect they actually give,” he said.

Ansari stirred controversy after he called Sita Soren a “rejected” and “borrowed” player.

The elections for the 81-seat assembly in Jharkhand will be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 23.

A total of 2.60 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in Jharkhand, including 1.31 crore male voters and 1.29 crore female voters. The state has 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 66.84 lakh young voters.

(Inputs from ANI)

