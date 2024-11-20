Check The Voter Turnout In Jharkhand Till 9:30 am, Rahul Gandhi Asks To Vote For INDIA

Jharkhand is witnessing its 2nd phase of Assembly Election 2024. In the latest development, voter turnout in Jharkhand till 9:30 am is 12.71%.

Amid the ongoing election, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appealed to the voters to protect the interests of the state.

He said, “I appeal to my voter brothers and sisters of Jharkhand to vote in large numbers today to protect their interests and for a better future. Your every vote for INDIA will protect your water, forest and land and will make your life prosperous with 7 guarantees like Maiya Samman Yojana.”

झारखंड के अपने‌ मतदाता भाई-बहनों से अपील करता हूं कि आज अपने हितों की रक्षा और बेहतर भविष्य के लिए बड़ी संख्या में वोट अवश्य करें। INDIA को दिया आपका हर वोट आपके जल-जंगल-ज़मीन की रक्षा करेगा और मंईयां सम्मान योजना जैसी 7 गारंटियों से आपका जीवन खुशहाल बनाएगा।#VoteForINDIA — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 20, 2024

Jharkhand Minister Dipika Pandey Singh also casts her vote in Godda. She urges people to participate in large numbers in the democratic process and expressing optimism about the election results.