Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Check The Voter Turnout In Jharkhand Till 9:30 am, Rahul Gandhi Asks To Vote For INDIA

Jharkhand is witnessing its 2nd phase of Assembly Election 2024. In the latest development, voter turnout in Jharkhand till 9:30 am is 12.71%.

Check The Voter Turnout In Jharkhand Till 9:30 am, Rahul Gandhi Asks To Vote For INDIA

On November 20th, Jharkhand is witnessing its 2nd phase of Assembly Election 2024. In the latest development, voter turnout in Jharkhand till 9:30 am is 12.71%.

Amid the ongoing election, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appealed to the voters to protect the interests of the state.

He said, “I appeal to my voter brothers and sisters of Jharkhand to vote in large numbers today to protect their interests and for a better future. Your every vote for INDIA will protect your water, forest and land and will make your life prosperous with 7 guarantees like Maiya Samman Yojana.”

Jharkhand Minister Dipika Pandey Singh also casts her vote in Godda. She urges people to participate in large numbers in the democratic process and expressing optimism about the election results.

Filed under

Jharkhand Voter turnout Rahul Gandhi
