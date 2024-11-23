Maiya Samman Yojana, Ladki Bahin Yojana: How Women Welfare Schemes Powered JMM, BJP In Jharkhand Assembly Elections

Women-focused schemes like Ladki Bahin Yojana and Maiya Samman Yojana played a pivotal role in shaping the assembly poll victories for BJP in Maharashtra and JMM in Jharkhand.

As the results of the 2024 assembly election emerged, two states narrated starkly contrasting stories. In Maharashtra, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance repeated its earlier verdict and further consolidated its authority with 125 wins out of 149 contested seats. In Jharkhand, the INDIA alliance, led by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), appeared to be poised to hold on to power, ahead in 30 of the 81 assembly seats.

And while the mandate in Maharashtra was decisive for the BJP, the people of Jharkhand asserted continuity and opted for the incumbent Hemant Soren-led alliance. Specific welfare schemes for women were the determining factors in these outcomes in both states.

Mahayuti In Maharashtra Gets Boost From Women’s Welfare Initiatives

Maharashtr Chief Minister Eknath Shinde credited his political outfit’s victory to the flagship welfare scheme of the government, Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, involving women’s empowerment. Speaking to media persons after the announcement of the poll results, Shinde thanked the voters in general and more particularly women voters for their support to his government.

“I thank all my ladki bahins and brothers in Maharashtra who voted in large numbers for us. This result reflects their faith in our development efforts,” said Shinde.

The scheme clearly spoke to the needs of women and, by appearance, seems to have struck a strong chord with voters. Shinde also reiterated that every section of society had supported their agenda for development in the said election.

Shinde clarified that there is no pre-charted formula within the Mahayuti coalition for the chief minister’s post. Senior leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President J.P. Nadda, will make decisions.

Women-Centric Schemes Reinforce JMM

Hemant Soren, the CM of Jharkhand, and their identity with the agenda of women’s welfare primarily functioned in his favor. Analysts pointed out specific flagship schemes, initiated by the JMM government, for women belonging to all strata of society. These schemes proved helpful for the party in sustaining its lead in assembly polls.

Maiya Samman Yojana

Launched in August 2024, the Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana provides financial support to women aged between 21 and 50 from poor families. The benefit disbursed is ₹1,000 in the bank account of the beneficiary every month. This steady transfer has been a lifeline for many women and intensified JMM’s appeal.

Mahila Samman Pension Yojana

The Mahila Samman Pension Yojana provides social security to female heads lacking independent income. It has been streamlined with direct transfer to beneficiaries’ bank accounts to ensure the latest technological advancements and efficiency in accessibility.

Matrutva Prasuvidha Yojana

The Matrutva Prasuvidha Yojana targets their maternal health and well-being, where ₹15,000 will be provided to the first two registered female workers in the state upon delivery. This scheme is available only to residents of the state of Jharkhand, symbolizing a higher commitment by the state government to its people.

Shared Emphasis On Women’s Empowerment

Maharashtra and Jharkhand polls reflect the strategic importance of welfare policies for women in framing electoral success. It is the schemes pursued by the BJP that helped deliver a bonanza in the Maharasthra elections, whereas targeted initiatives formed the “glue” the JMM needed to hold on to Jharkhand.

MUST READ | Why BJP Lost Jharkhand Again? Five Critical Factors Of Assembly Elections