Mandal Murmu Joins BJP Ahead Of Jharkhand Elections

In a significant political development just days before the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, Mandal Murmu, a direct descendant of the revered tribal icons Sidho and Kanhu, has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The announcement was made on Sunday night at the residence of Lok Sabha member Nishhikant Dubey, marking a pivotal moment in the lead-up to the elections scheduled for November 13 and 20.

A Commitment to Tribal Issues

Mandal Murmu expressed his intention to work with the BJP to address concerns surrounding alleged demographic changes in the Santhal Parganas region, a topic that has gained traction among the opposition parties as the election date approaches. “I belong to the family that gave six martyrs: Sidho, Kanhu, Chaand, Bhairav, Phulo, and Jhano,” he stated, highlighting his family’s historical significance and commitment to tribal welfare.

The Santhal revolt of 1855, spearheaded by Sidho and Kanhu against British colonial rule, is a landmark event in the history of India’s tribal communities. The brothers, along with their siblings who also played crucial roles in the revolt, are celebrated figures, second only to freedom fighter Birsa Munda in terms of tribal reverence. Their family hails from Bhognadih village, located in the Barhait assembly seat, which is represented by current Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

BJP Leaders Welcome Murmu

Murmu’s induction into the BJP was witnessed by key party figures, including BJP’s Jharkhand poll in charge and Union minister Shivraj Chouhan, as well as Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Sarma underscored the symbolic importance of Murmu’s joining, stating, “Mandal Murmu did not join our party to campaign or to get votes for us. He is not even a politician. His contribution to our party means we have received the blessings of Sidho, Kanho, Phulo, and Jhano.” This comment reflects the BJP’s strategy of aligning with influential tribal figures to strengthen its position in a region where tribal identity plays a crucial role in politics.

JMM Responds to Murmu’s Shift

In response to Murmu’s shift to the BJP, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) downplayed the significance of the development. JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey asserted that the move would not impact their leader’s nomination, which has already been accepted. He remarked, “This incident shows the desperation of the BJP and the way they operate.” Pandey emphasized that their leader had filed nominations with multiple proposers, indicating that Murmu’s departure would not alter the electoral landscape.

Pandey also voiced concerns regarding the BJP’s electoral strategies, suggesting that their financial influence, particularly through electoral bonds, has become evident. “Innocent tribals are being trapped. Cash has been recovered from a school run by their leader in Ranchi. They can try whatever they want, but the BJP is set to get seats in single digits,” he claimed, portraying the BJP as out of touch with the tribal electorate.

Police Incident Raises Questions

Adding to the controversy surrounding Murmu’s political transition, reports surfaced that police had detained him last week while he was traveling to Ranchi with BJP leaders after meeting Dubey in Deoghar. The circumstances of the detention, including the lack of clarity about their purpose and destination, have drawn scrutiny. Following his release, the JMM accused the chief electoral officer K Ravi Kumar and police officials of undue interference, demanding their removal from their posts.

As the electoral battle intensifies, Murmu’s decision to join the BJP not only highlights the complex dynamics of tribal politics in Jharkhand but also raises questions about the role of financial and political maneuvering in shaping electoral outcomes. The forthcoming elections will test the strategies employed by both the BJP and the JMM as they vie for the support of tribal communities and broader constituencies.