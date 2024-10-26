Home
Saturday, October 26, 2024
BJP Announces Second Candidate List for Maharashtra Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its second list of 22 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, dispelling rumors regarding the Nashik Central seat by endorsing sitting MLA Devayani Pharande.

The elections for the 288-seat Maharashtra assembly are set to take place on November 20, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 23.

 Candidate Updates from Alliance Partners

 

Among the three partners in the Mahayuti alliance, both the BJP and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have published two candidate lists each, while Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena has released just one list so far.

BJP Names Candidates for 121 Seats in Maharashtra Elections

With the release of its latest list, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now nominated candidates for a total of 121 seats, building on the initial 99 announced earlier. The Mahayuti alliance, which comprises the BJP, the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is still in the process of finalizing seat-sharing arrangements.

 Ongoing Discussions on Seat Allocation

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule indicated that discussions are still ongoing among the three coalition partners regarding the allocation of the remaining seven to eight seats ahead of next month’s assembly polls.

Among the Mahayuti alliance members, both the BJP and Ajit Pawar's NCP have released two candidate lists, while the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has issued one so far.

 MVA Finalizes Seat-Sharing Agreement

Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has finalized its seat-sharing arrangement for 255 constituencies, distributing 85 seats each to the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction). The remaining 23 seats will be allocated based on the individual party candidate lists.

 Intensified Preparations Ahead of Elections

As the Maharashtra Assembly elections approach, both the Mahayuti alliance and the opposition MVA are ramping up their meetings to finalize seat-sharing agreements. While the MVA navigates its internal dynamics, the Mahayuti alliance focuses on its remaining seat distribution.

The elections for the 288-seat assembly are scheduled for November 20, with vote counting set for November 23. In the previous election cycle in 2019, the BJP secured 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In contrast, during the 2014 elections, the BJP achieved a stronger showing with 122 seats, while the Shiv Sena garnered 63 and the Congress 42.

