Eknath Shinde Elected As Leader Of Shiv Sena Legislature Party, Says Election Results Were ‘Unexpected’

The decision was made during a meeting of all 57 MLA-designates at a suburban hotel in Mumbai.

Eknath Shinde was unanimously elected as the leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party on Sunday night. The decision was made during a meeting of all 57 MLA-designates at a suburban hotel in Mumbai.

The meeting also saw three resolutions being passed: praising Shinde for his leadership in securing a spectacular victory, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their support, and expressing gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for their faith in the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

“Unexpected Victory,” Says Shinde

Addressing the newly-elected MLAs, Shinde described the Mahayuti’s victory as “unexpected.” He urged the legislators to focus on addressing the concerns of the people in their constituencies.

“Be honest with the voters in your constituency from day one. Work in the constituency and don’t linger around in Mumbai. Respect people’s opinions. Honour those who have given us a huge majority,” he said.

Unity Within Mahayuti Alliance

Shinde reaffirmed the strength of the Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction. “The Mahayuti is intact, and no statements should be made that could cause ripples within the allies,” he stated, emphasizing the need for harmony among the coalition partners.

Focus on Women’s Welfare: ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana’

Highlighting the role of the Ladki Bahin Yojana, a women-centric scheme, Shinde said it was instrumental in the alliance’s victory. The scheme provides Rs 2,100 to women, fulfilling one of the alliance’s key promises.

“I am with you all. I thank all Majhi Ladki Bahin (my sisters) for electing me. You all chose Mahayuti. As we promised, we will be giving Rs 2,100 to all my sisters. This government is yours, and you chose this government again. I feel blessed you all came here and gave me blessings. This is a common people’s government, and we are working for the growth of Maharashtra,” he declared.

The BJP-led Mahayuti retained power in the state, winning 233 out of 288 seats. The BJP secured 132 seats, Shiv Sena 57, and NCP 41. In contrast, the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was left with just 46 seats, with Congress winning 16, Shiv Sena (UBT) 20, and Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction managing 10.

ALSO READ: NCP(SP) Chief Sharad Pawar On MVA’s Defeat in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, ‘No Lack Of Coordination In MVA’