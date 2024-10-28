Home
Monday, October 28, 2024
Maharashtra Elections: Eknath Shinde Files Nomination From the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Seat| WATCH

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and a robust crowd of BJP and Shiv Sena supporters, Shinde's nomination was preceded by a vibrant roadshow that showcased the party's strength and unity.

Maharashtra Elections: Eknath Shinde Files Nomination From the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Seat| WATCH

On Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde officially filed his nomination for the upcoming assembly elections from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency in Thane, marking a significant moment in the political landscape of the state.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and a robust crowd of BJP and Shiv Sena supporters, Shinde’s nomination was preceded by a vibrant roadshow that showcased the party’s strength and unity.

Fadnavis expressed confidence in Shinde’s chances, stating, “Thane always had saffron color, and it will be the same.” He predicted that Shinde would not only win but do so with record votes, reinforcing the Mahayuti alliance’s hold in the region.

WATCH:

A Battle of Legacy

This election presents a unique challenge for Shinde, as he faces Kedar Dighe, the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate and nephew of the late Anand Dighe, who was a key figure in Maharashtra politics and a mentor to Shinde. Kedar, despite being a political novice, is keen to position himself as a torchbearer for his late uncle’s legacy, promising to honor Dighe’s contributions to the Shiv Sena and the Thane region.

Eknath Shinde has held the Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat since its formation in 2009, winning three consecutive terms. In the 2019 elections, he garnered approximately 1.13 lakh votes, securing a remarkable 65.36% of the total vote share.

Shinde’s roadshow featured a chariot adorned with green and saffron scarves and images of notable figures like Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflecting the party’s deep-rooted traditions and aspirations.

Maharashtra Elections

With elections scheduled for November 20 and counting set for November 23, the stakes are high. The last date for filing nominations is October 29.

The election scenario is heating up in other constituencies, such as Baramati, where Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will face a family rival, his nephew Yugendra Pawar, in a highly publicized contest. This “Pawar vs. Pawar” battle underscores the complexities of Maharashtra’s political dynamics.

In the previous assembly elections, the BJP emerged as a dominant force, winning 105 seats, while the undivided Shiv Sena secured 56. The Congress trailed with 44 seats. The 2014 elections saw a similar trend, with the BJP winning 122 seats and the Shiv Sena 63.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis eknath shinde MAHARASHTA ELECTIONS'
