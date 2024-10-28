Home
Monday, October 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Maharashtra Elections: NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Files Nomination For The Baramati Assembly Seat

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is also expected to file his nomination from Kopri-Pachpakhadi, announced as a candidate by Shiv Sena last week.

Maharashtra Elections: NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Files Nomination For The Baramati Assembly Seat

On Monday, October 28, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar files his nomination for the Baramati assembly seat in Maharashtra.

Ajit Pawar’s nephew and Sharad Pawar’s grandson, Yugendra Pawar, is also running from the same constituency as the NCP-SP candidate.

It will be a Pawar vs. Pawar contest in maharashta polls, with Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar, also in the race. She has previously defeated Ajit Pawar’s wife, Sunetra Pawar, in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year. The NCP experienced a split in 2023 when Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance, the Mahayuti Alliance.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is also expected to file his nomination from Kopri-Pachpakhadi, announced as a candidate by Shiv Sena last week. He is set to face Kedar Dighe from Shiv Sena UBT. Shinde is a three-time MLA from this constituency.

ALSO READ: IAS Puja Khedkar’s Father Claims ‘Divorced’ Status in Assembly Nomination: IAS Probe Ensues

Lifestyle

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Diwali 2024: Protecting Your Eye Health Amidst Festivities And Air Pollution

Diwali 2024: Protecting Your Eye Health Amidst Festivities And Air Pollution

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Top 9 Winter Detox Drinks To Boost Metabolism

Top 9 Winter Detox Drinks To Boost Metabolism

