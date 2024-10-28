Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is also expected to file his nomination from Kopri-Pachpakhadi, announced as a candidate by Shiv Sena last week.

On Monday, October 28, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar files his nomination for the Baramati assembly seat in Maharashtra.

Ajit Pawar’s nephew and Sharad Pawar’s grandson, Yugendra Pawar, is also running from the same constituency as the NCP-SP candidate.

It will be a Pawar vs. Pawar contest in maharashta polls, with Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar, also in the race. She has previously defeated Ajit Pawar’s wife, Sunetra Pawar, in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year. The NCP experienced a split in 2023 when Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance, the Mahayuti Alliance.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is also expected to file his nomination from Kopri-Pachpakhadi, announced as a candidate by Shiv Sena last week. He is set to face Kedar Dighe from Shiv Sena UBT. Shinde is a three-time MLA from this constituency.

