The Maharashtra Congress on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the Mahayuti government, saying they want to sell Dharavi to a certain powerful businessman for their own gains.

The state unit President Nana Patole, while releasing the Durgati Report Card, alleged that the government was working for its corporate friends and not for the people of Maharashtra.

Patole sharply criticised the government regarding the Dharavi redevelopment project, stating, “The Mahayuti government is engaged in selling Dharavi, raising serious concerns about urban development.”

He was speaking at a press conference organised by the party to unveil the ‘Bhrashtayuti Maharashtrachi Durgati’ (Mahayuti’s Report Card of Decline). The report card exposes the corruption and failures of the current Mahayuti government during its tenure.

Patole, who was joined by other senior Congress leaders at the event, slammed the government for its handling of critical issues facing the state. “During this period, the issue of farmer suicides has reached an alarming level. Amravati has recorded the highest number of farmer suicides,” he noted.

The report highlights the rising inflation and widespread corruption in Maharashtra.

Patole remarked, “Rising inflation has now affected every aspect of life. The Mahayuti government’s failed policies have deprived the general public of any benefits in sectors like education and healthcare. The problem of unemployment has also increased significantly.”

He further pointed out that the condition of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has deteriorated due to corruption, with its condition worsening in just eight months.

Expressing discontent over the transfer of key projects to Gujarat, Patole added, “Several important projects have been moved from Maharashtra to Gujarat, impacting Maharashtra’s development. Under the Shinde government, the rate of farmer suicides has only increased.”

Congress MP and Mumbai unit president Varsha Gaikwad echoed Patole’s sentiments, stating, “Corruption under Mahayuti has taken a toll on the state. Life in Mumbai has become challenging for common citizens. The safety of women and girls is at risk.”

She questioned how much longer the common man’s life will be put in danger due to this government.

In light of the concerns raised in the ‘Report Card of Durgati,’ Congress leaders have called for increased accountability and transparency from the current administration. As the party prepares for upcoming events featuring prominent figures, including Rahul Gandhi’s visit, it seeks to engage the public on these critical issues and advocate for policies that address the challenges facing Maharashtra.

The state of Maharashtra goes to polls on November 20, with counting of votes scheduled for November 23.

