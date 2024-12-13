Atul Subhash Case: Where Is Nikita? In-laws Also Missing, Police in Search, New Information Emerges

In the case of software engineer Atul Subhash’s suicide, a police officer told PTI that around 1 AM, Nikita’s mother, Nisha Singhania, and her son Anurag alias Piyush Singhania left their house in the Khova Mandi area on a motorcycle and have not returned since. Allegedly, they can be seen leaving their house around midnight in a video clip circulating on social media.

The case of Atul Subhash’s suicide has stirred national outrage, and new reports indicate that Nikita’s family fled to avoid police interrogation from the Bengaluru police. Meanwhile, the whereabouts of Nikita remain unknown—there is no information about her office or home. So, the question remains: Where is Nikita?

According to a report by Indian Express, the search for Nikita Singhania and Atul Subhash’s mother-in-law has intensified. Police sources in Bengaluru revealed that a team from Marathahalli police station was sent to Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. A senior officer mentioned, “The investigation officers will decide whether to issue a notice or detain the suspects.”

Atul’s Alleged Distress Leading to Suicide

Atul, 34, was reportedly distressed due to issues with his wife, Nikita. Subsequently, he took his own life. After Atul’s death, his brother, Vikas Kumar, filed a complaint against Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha, her brother Anurag, and her uncle Sushil Singhania. The complaint alleged that they had harassed Atul for money and pressurized him to withdraw a case. Based on this, the Marathahalli police filed a case of abetment to suicide. Nikita and her family were accused of demanding ₹3 crore to withdraw a case against Atul and ₹30 lakh for visitation rights to their child.

Atul’s In-laws Fleeing from Their Home in Jaunpur

Jaunpur’s Superintendent of Police, Ajaypal Sharma, told PTI that regular police patrols have been deployed in the Khova Mandi area to maintain law and order. Meanwhile, Inspector Mithilesh Mishra from Kotwali police station said that there was no order to arrest or confine Nisha Singhania and others. According to Nikita’s relatives, her family resides in Jaunpur, while Nikita and her son live and work in Delhi. She married Atul Subhash in April 2019 and filed a police complaint in 2022, accusing her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment.

Where is Nikita?

The whereabouts of Nikita are unknown; she has not attended her office since Monday, and her Twitter account has been locked. Sources confirm that she works for a multinational company in Delhi but has not reported to work since the incident. Her office is also unaware of her whereabouts. The big question on everyone’s mind is why she isn’t speaking out or defending herself.

