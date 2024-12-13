Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘ Uniform Civil Code Must Be Implemented Without Delay ‘ Former HC Judge Rajesh Tandon At Legally Speaking

Justice Rajesh Tandon, former judge of the Uttarakhand High Court and a former member of the Human Rights Commission, shared his insights on various legal and constitutional matters during the Legally Speaking: 3rd Law and Constitutional Dialogue event, where the former judge was interviewed by NewsX Executive Editor Devika Chopra.

‘ Uniform Civil Code Must Be Implemented Without Delay ‘ Former HC Judge Rajesh Tandon At Legally Speaking

Justice Rajesh Tandon, former judge of the Uttarakhand High Court and a former member of the Human Rights Commission, shared his insights on various legal and constitutional matters during the Legally Speaking: 3rd Law and Constitutional Dialogue event, where the former judge was interviewed by NewsX Executive Editor Devika Chopra. His address spanned critical issues, including the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the state of the Indian Constitution after 75 years, and the challenges of pending judicial cases.

Uniform Civil Code: A Necessity for Equality

Justice Tandon strongly emphasized the urgent need for the implementation of the UCC, aligning with Article 44 of the Indian Constitution. He reiterated that the Supreme Court has already pronounced the legal basis for this reform, which envisions a single law applicable to all citizens, irrespective of caste or religion.

“Article 44 has to be implemented. It’s very good for the citizens; there should be one law for all,” Justice Tandon remarked, referencing the Mudgal judgment that underscores this principle. He expressed frustration over the delay, stating, “It’s been way too late that we have not implemented it.”

When questioned about obstacles to the UCC’s enactment, Justice Tandon pointed towards the responsibilities of legislators and parliamentarians, urging them to address societal apprehensions. On criticisms labeling the UCC as anti-Muslim, he refrained from commenting, acknowledging the complexities of societal sentiments.

The Constitution: A Living Document After 75 Years

Rajesh Tandon

Reflecting on 75 years of the Indian Constitution, Justice Tandon affirmed its role as a living document. He highlighted the enduring relevance of the Preamble and its emphasis on dignity. The Dignity of the citizens is one thing which isn’t absolutely followed. “The dignity of individuals has been upheld, as enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution and Section D of the Human Rights Protection Act,” he noted.

However, he stressed that constitutional ideals could only be fully realized when basic amenities such as food, shelter, and clothing are universally accessible. Drawing a parallel to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Justice Tandon remarked, “These basic needs protect the dignity of our lives and should be prioritized.”

Challenges in the Judicial System

Addressing the backlog of cases in courts, Justice Tandon highlighted the significant burden faced by the judiciary. He proposed leveraging the expertise of retired High Court and Supreme Court judges to expedite the disposal of pending cases.

He acknowledged the strides made in Uttarakhand, where courts reportedly resolve 30-40 cases daily with the help of retired High Court judges, but he emphasized that more comprehensive efforts are required nationwide.

Human Rights and Social Welfare

Former HC Judge

As a former judge of the Human Rights Commission in Uttarakhand, Justice Tandon shared his experience of handling applications highlighting a lack of shelter and other basic needs. He underscored the importance of ensuring fundamental rights, urging systemic reforms to alleviate poverty and provide essential amenities for all citizens.

Justice Rajesh Tandon’s address at the Legally Speaking event provided a thoughtful critique of India’s progress in realizing constitutional ideals. By advocating for the implementation of the UCC, addressing judicial delays, and prioritizing basic human rights, he underscored the need for a more inclusive and equitable society. His remarks serve as a call to action for lawmakers, administrators, and society to uphold the principles of justice and dignity enshrined in the Constitution.

Read More : Vice President And PM Modi Lead Tributes To 2001 Parliament Attack Martyrs

Filed under


Advertisement

Also Read

UAE Deputy PM And FM Arrives In India To Attend 15th Joint Commission Meeting

UAE Deputy PM And FM Arrives In India To Attend 15th Joint Commission Meeting

Allu Arjun Once Revealed He Was Jobless After His Debut Movie, Know Which Director Pulled Him Out Of His Misery

Allu Arjun Once Revealed He Was Jobless After His Debut Movie, Know Which Director Pulled...

Rajnath Singh Leads Constitution Debate, Highlights HR Khanna’s Legacy

Rajnath Singh Leads Constitution Debate, Highlights HR Khanna’s Legacy

Tehsin Poonawala, Sudhanshu Mittal, And S N Srivastav Debate Bulldozer Justice And Judicial Reforms at Legally Speaking Event

Tehsin Poonawala, Sudhanshu Mittal, And S N Srivastav Debate Bulldozer Justice And Judicial Reforms at...

Atul Subhash Case: Where Is Nikita? In-laws Also Missing, Police in Search, New Information Emerges

Atul Subhash Case: Where Is Nikita? In-laws Also Missing, Police in Search, New Information Emerges

Entertainment

Allu Arjun Once Revealed He Was Jobless After His Debut Movie, Know Which Director Pulled Him Out Of His Misery

Allu Arjun Once Revealed He Was Jobless After His Debut Movie, Know Which Director Pulled

Why Was Allu Arjun Arrested? Pushpa 2 Star Looks Pale And Grim As Police Takes Him Into Custody- WATCH VIDEO!

Why Was Allu Arjun Arrested? Pushpa 2 Star Looks Pale And Grim As Police Takes

Allu Arjun Arrested In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case, A Woman Lost Her Life

Allu Arjun Arrested In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case, A Woman Lost Her Life

When Did Baby John Actress Keerthy Suresh First Meet Her Husband Antony Thattil?

When Did Baby John Actress Keerthy Suresh First Meet Her Husband Antony Thattil?

Selena Gomez Ex Justin Bieber’s Wife Hailey Bieber Reacts To Singer Getting Engaged To Benny Blanco, Internet Loses Calm

Selena Gomez Ex Justin Bieber’s Wife Hailey Bieber Reacts To Singer Getting Engaged To Benny

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox