Friday, December 13, 2024
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla joined Union ministers, MPs, and dignitaries in paying heartfelt tributes to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives during the 2001 Parliament terror attack.

Vice President And PM Modi Lead Tributes To 2001 Parliament Attack Martyrs

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla joined Union ministers, MPs, and dignitaries in paying heartfelt tributes to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives during the 2001 Parliament terror attack. The solemn ceremony marked the 23rd anniversary of the attack, commemorating the courage and dedication of those who defended the nation’s democratic heart.

Floral Tributes and Silent Remembrance

The ceremony began with dignitaries offering floral tributes at the Parliament House complex. CISF personnel performed a ceremonial salute or ‘salami’ in honor of the martyrs. A moment of silence followed, allowing attendees to reflect on the sacrifices made by the security personnel who stood as the final shield between the attackers and the nation’s lawmakers.

The 2001 Parliament attack claimed the lives of nine individuals, including security personnel and a civilian. Their bravery thwarted a larger disaster, as heavily armed terrorists stormed the Parliament complex during a session. The attack remains one of the darkest days in India’s democratic history and a testament to the resilience and sacrifice of those entrusted with the nation’s security.

Renewed Commitment to Security

The leaders emphasized the importance of remembering the sacrifices of the martyrs as a reminder of the need for vigilance against terrorism. Prime Minister Modi reiterated his commitment to ensuring the safety and integrity of India’s democratic institutions. “The sacrifice of these brave souls inspires us to safeguard the nation’s unity and democracy,” he said.

Over the years, the anniversary of the Parliament attack has become a day of reflection and gratitude. The contributions of the martyrs are celebrated as an example of unwavering dedication to duty, reinforcing the importance of national security and the value of democracy.

The ceremony concluded with renewed pledges to honor the sacrifices of the fallen and to uphold the principles of justice, peace, and democracy that they gave their lives defending.

