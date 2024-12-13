Mallikarjun Kharge Calls Out ‘Unconstitutional Practices’ Ahead Of Lok Sabha Debate On Constitution

As the Lok Sabha prepares for a pivotal debate commemorating 75 years of the adoption of the Indian Constitution, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has raised serious concerns about the state of governance in the country.

As the Lok Sabha prepares for a pivotal debate commemorating 75 years of the adoption of the Indian Constitution, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has raised serious concerns about the state of governance in the country. Speaking ahead of the discussion, Kharge accused the ruling government of undermining democratic institutions and indulging in unconstitutional practices, emphasizing the need for an open debate to bring these issues to the forefront.

Mallikarjun Kharge did not hold back in his criticism, accusing the government of misusing autonomous bodies to further its agenda. “Many unconstitutional things are going on. Many autonomous bodies are being misused. The governance in the country is not good. We want a debate so that everyone can know how the governance is going on,” he said.

Kharge’s remarks come at a time when the Parliament’s Winter Session has already witnessed chaos over various contentious issues, including governance in Manipur, unrest in Sambhal, and allegations linking the Congress to billionaire George Soros. Against this backdrop, Kharge’s sharp critique of the government sets the tone for what promises to be a heated debate in the Lok Sabha.

Demand for Transparency in ‘One Nation, One Election’ Proposal

When asked about the proposed ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill, Kharge remained circumspect, asserting that the Congress would adopt a wait-and-watch approach. “We will see what is in the bill and then we will react to it,” he said. This cautious stance underscores the party’s approach of engaging with the specifics of legislative proposals rather than responding prematurely.

Kharge’s demand for a debate on constitutional governance highlights the Congress’s intent to hold the government accountable for its actions. By framing the debate around the principles enshrined in the Constitution, Kharge is pushing for transparency in decision-making processes and safeguarding the autonomy of democratic institutions.

As one of the most prominent opposition leaders in Parliament, Kharge has consistently used his platform to challenge the ruling party. His leadership has been marked by calls for protecting constitutional values, addressing issues of federalism, and ensuring social justice. His remarks ahead of the debate reflect a continuation of his efforts to position the Congress as a defender of democratic principles.

Looking Ahead to the Debate

The upcoming debate on the Constitution offers an opportunity for Kharge and the opposition to articulate their vision for governance, one that they argue must align with constitutional ideals. It also sets the stage for a broader discussion on the challenges faced by democratic institutions in contemporary India.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to reply to the debate on Saturday, Kharge’s critique is expected to resonate strongly during the session, sparking discussions that could shape the political discourse in the months ahead. As Parliament convenes to reflect on the Constitution’s legacy, Kharge’s pointed remarks are likely to ensure that the focus remains on the need for accountability and adherence to democratic principles.

Read More : PM Modi To Launch ₹5,500 Crore Development Projects For 2025 Maha Kumbh In Prayagraj