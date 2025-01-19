Home
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Bengaluru Aero Show 2025: Meat Sale Banned, Non-Veg Eateries Closed Near Yelahanka Air Force Station

Ahead of Aero India 2025, BBMP announces the closure of meat-related establishments within a 13 km radius of Yelahanka Air Force Station from January 23 to February 17. Learn about the event's safety measures and the meat ban’s impact.

Ahead of the highly anticipated Aero India 2025, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued a public notice announcing the temporary closure of all meat-related establishments within a 13 km radius of Yelahanka Air Force Station. The closure, set to last from January 23 to February 17, 2025, is a precautionary measure to ensure safety during the event. Failure to comply will result in penalties under the BBMP Act 2020 and the Indian Aircraft Rules 1937.

Why Is Meat Sale Being Banned Near Yelahanka Air Force Station?

The Aero India 2025 event, scheduled for February 10-14, 2025, will showcase military and civilian aircraft, along with the latest in aerospace technologies. To mitigate the risk of mid-air accidents, particularly involving scavenger birds such as kites, the BBMP has decided to ban the sale of meat, chicken, and fish and to close non-vegetarian hotels and restaurants within a 13 km radius of the airbase. This measure aims to avoid attracting birds that could pose a risk to aircraft during the event.

Details of the BBMP Order:

  • Duration: January 23 to February 17, 2025
  • Affected Establishments: All meat stalls, chicken, fish shops, and non-vegetarian restaurants
  • Prohibition: No sale or service of non-vegetarian dishes within the specified area
  • Penalties: Violators will face penalties under the BBMP Act 2020 and Indian Aircraft Rules 1937, Rule 91.

The BBMP emphasizes that this order is critical for maintaining safety during the high-profile Aero India event, ensuring smooth operations for the air displays and other exhibitions.

Aero India 2025: The Future of Aviation

Aero India 2025, Asia’s premier aerospace and defense exhibition, will be held from February 10 to 14, 2025, at Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru. The event will feature a wide range of military and civilian aircraft, cutting-edge aerospace technologies, and exciting air displays. It offers a unique opportunity for industry professionals, aviation enthusiasts, and the general public to explore the latest innovations in aviation.

  • Event Dates: February 10–14, 2025
  • Business Days: February 10–12 (exclusive for business visitors)
  • Public Days: February 13–14 (open to the general public)

Visitors can enjoy thrilling aerial demonstrations, static aircraft exhibitions, and interactive sessions with industry leaders. Ticket options include Business Visitor Passes, General Passes, and Air Display Viewing Area (ADVA) Passes, each providing access to different areas of the event.

