Sunday, December 29, 2024
‘Bharat Ratna For India’s ‘Economy Architect’: After Congress, AAP Demands The Highest Civilian Award For Late Dr Manmohan Singh

Joining the demand, now the Aam Aadmi Party’s MP Vikramjit Singh Sahni has also urged the government to grant Bharat Ratna to the former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.

‘Bharat Ratna For India’s ‘Economy Architect’: After Congress, AAP Demands The Highest Civilian Award For Late Dr Manmohan Singh

A day after former prime minister Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92, the Congress urged the Central government to award him the Bharat Ratna — the highest civilian Award of the country—for his remarkable contribution in the duty of the nation. Joining the demand, now the Aam Aadmi Party’s MP Vikramjit Singh Sahni has also urged the government to grant Bharat Ratna to the former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.

The demand which was initially raised by Congress’ Chandigarh president HS Lucky, who said that late Dr Singh introduced economic liberalisation that laud the foundation for the country’s emergence as a major economic power.

Noting Dr Singh’s several achievements, AAP MP Vikramajit Singh Sahni added that Bharat Ratna should be granted to Dr Singh for his transformative contribution to India’s economic and social development, including the initiation of liberalisation policies, pro-poor legislation and economic leadership that saved India from the world’s most feared crises.

The AAP MP also reiterated that Dr. Manmohan Singh was the architect of modern Indian economy. ‘The economic reforms of 1991 transformed India from a license raj to a global superpower. Dr. Manmohan Singh was a champion of progressive laws, such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005; the Right to Education Act, 2009; Right to Information Act, 2005; National Food Security Act, 2013; Mandatory 2% CSR for companies, 2013; and Land Acquisition Act, 2013, etc,’ said Dr Sahni.

Bharat Ratna— was instituted in the year 1954 and is granted ‘in recognition of exceptional service/ performance of the highest order in any field of human endeavour.’

The demands for granting late former prime minister Bharat Ratna, are only growing louder. The AAP MP also described Dr. Manmohan Singh as a true politician with utmost integrity and vision. He said that his contribution goes beyond economic reforms, as his leadership promoted stability, inclusion and global respect for India. He is a symbol of humility, wisdom and dedication towards the nation.

Dr Sahni urged the Central government to act upon this demanding stating that now it is time that we honour this great son of India with the Bharat Ratna. As the 13th prime minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh’s life and work are a source of inspiration and his legacy will continue to guide India’s progress for generations to come.

Also Read: Delhi Weather Update: Fog Coated Morning With 9 Degrees Celsius

 

Filed under

AAP congress Dr Manmohan Singh

