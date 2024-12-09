Home
Monday, December 9, 2024
BJP Alleges Sonia Gandhi’s Connection To Soros-Funded Group Advocating Kashmir Independence

The BJP has accused former Congress president Sonia Gandhi of ties with an organization funded by the George Soros Foundation. According to the ruling party, the organization has supported the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation, thus highlighting foreign influence in India’s internal affairs.

In a series of posts on X, BJP claimed that Sonia Gandhi being the co-president of Forum of Democratic Leaders in Asia Pacific (FDL-AP) Foundation, has connections with this organisation. The party added that FDL-AP Foundation has pronounced views treating Kashmir as separate from the rest of the country.

Foreign Influence Charges

It’s because of foreign influences in this and the impact of such liaison on its politics that the Sonia Gandhi connection with the organization, which has all along promoted the idea of Kashmir as an independent state, makes the BJP question the working of the regime,” said the BJP spokespersons.

Sonia Gandhi heads the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, through which she managed to rope in the George Soros Foundation, said another BJP spokesman, adding “This also shows how external sources of funds affect Indian outfits.”.

Links Rahul Gandhi and OCCRP Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, was accused of using the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), which he said is also funded by George Soros, to attack the government and Indian businesses by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. “Rahul Gandhi’s press conference on Adani was live telecast by George Soros-funded OCCRP, which Gandhi used as a source to criticize Adani. It shows nothing but their strong and dangerous relationship and highlights their attempts to derail the Indian economy,” the BJP claimed.

Further, the BJP stated that Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has publicly admitted George Soros as an “old friend”.

US Denies BJP’s Allegations

The US government dismissed BJP’s claims of collusion to destabilize India. A spokesperson from the US embassy described the allegations as “disappointing” and reaffirmed their support for media freedom globally.

Reacting to this, BJP MP Dubey said, “Yesterday I read the statement of the US embassy officials again and again. They admitted that the US government funds OCCRP, and Soros’ foundation also funds it.” He alleged that these entities are trying to harm India’s economy and malign the Modi government.
These allegations have caused much political debate and disrupted parliamentary proceedings as both sides traded accusations.

Filed under

BJP congress president sonia gandhi

