Thursday, January 9, 2025
BJP To Announce Remaining Candidates and Manifesto for Delhi Elections 2025

BJP President JP Nadda will also review the election strategy with key leaders as the party aims to make a comeback in Delhi after over 25 years.

BJP To Announce Remaining Candidates and Manifesto for Delhi Elections 2025

Bharatiya Janata Party is gearing up for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections by finalizing its list of candidates and manifesto. Having announced candidates for 29 out of the 70 assembly seats so far, the saffron party is expected to release its remaining 41 candidates this weekend.

The party’s manifesto, a key element of its campaign strategy, is in the final stages of preparation and is awaiting approval from the national leadership. According to a senior Delhi BJP leader, the manifesto will likely be unveiled in the coming days, adding momentum to the party’s electoral efforts.

Notable candidates already declared by the BJP include Parvesh Singh Verma for the New Delhi constituency, Kailash Gahlot in Bijwasan, Satish Upadhyay in Malviya Nagar, and Arvinder Singh Lovely in Gandhi Nagar. These selections highlight the party’s attempt to balance experienced leadership with dynamic representation across the capital.

Meetings to be held

BJP President JP Nadda is scheduled to hold crucial meetings with the Delhi election committee and other poll-related panels on Thursday. These discussions will focus on assessing the campaign’s progress and gathering ground-level feedback. “The BJP president will review the direction of campaigning so far and ensure alignment with the party’s broader electoral strategy,” a top Delhi BJP functionary stated.

Despite its efforts, the BJP faces significant challenges in its bid to regain power in Delhi after a gap of over 25 years. A lack of strong local leadership and internal factionalism have emerged as critical hurdles. Meanwhile, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress are capitalizing on their populist promises, including monthly allowances for women and a ₹25 lakh health insurance scheme.

AAP’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has mounted an aggressive campaign, leveraging his government’s track record and welfare schemes to maintain a lead in voter sentiment. The BJP, however, is banking on replicating its recent successes in Haryana and Maharashtra by adopting a similar playbook in Delhi. Support from various BJP-ruled state Chief Ministers and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is also expected to boost up its campaign.

With polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly scheduled for February 5 and vote counting set for February 8, the stage is set for a fiercely contested battle for the national capital.

Also Read: Delhi Shivers At 6.4°C As Cold Wave Intensifies, Night Shelters Occupied

 

