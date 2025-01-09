Delhi Shivers At 6.4°C As Cold Wave Intensifies, Night Shelters Occupied

The cold wave added to the city’s challenges as the air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category, with the AQI recorded at 299.

Delhi witnessed a sharp drop in temperature on Thursday, with the city recording 6.4 degrees Celsius early in the morning, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The chilling weather, accompanied by cold wave conditions, has gripped the capital, disrupting daily routines and forcing many to seek refuge in night shelters.

The IMD has forecast a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius for the day, with the maximum expected to reach 21 degrees Celsius. Over the past few days, early morning temperatures had ranged between 8 and 11 degrees Celsius, making Thursday’s reading a notable dip. While the weather office predicted dense fog for the day, reports from various parts of the city indicated otherwise, with clear skies in some areas.

Night Shelter Occupied

The biting cold has pushed homeless individuals to take shelter in facilities set up across the city. A night shelter at Lodhi Road was reported to be fully occupied, reflecting the growing demand for warm accommodations. To address the crisis, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has established 235 pagoda tents and additional shelters at key locations, including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and the Nizamuddin flyover.

‘Poor Category’ AQI Recorded

Adding to the city’s woes, the air quality continued to deteriorate, albeit marginally, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 299 at 7 am on Thursday. As per the Central Pollution Control Board, this falls in the ‘poor’ category, which can cause breathing discomfort for sensitive groups. AQI levels between 201 and 300 are categorized as ‘poor,’ while readings above 300 fall into the ‘very poor’ or ‘severe’ brackets.

Earlier this week, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had lifted Stage-III actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after observing a significant improvement in air quality. However, Stage-I and Stage-II measures remain in effect to prevent further deterioration, as officials continue to monitor weather and pollution patterns.

As Delhi battles harsh weather and poor air quality, authorities are urging residents to take precautions, particularly vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions.

(With ANI inputs)

