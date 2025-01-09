Bihar: 3 Killed, 3 Injured In Truck-Auto Collision In Nalanda District

Police said the impact of the collision was so severe that three passengers—Kanchan Devi, Dilip Kumar, and Bindi Prasad—died on the spot.

At least three persons were killed and three injured after a speeding truck rammed an autorickshaw near Pragati Petrol Pump under the Chhabilapur police station in Nalanda district of Bihar on Wednesday.

Police said the impact of the collision was so severe that three passengers—Kanchan Devi, Dilip Kumar, and Bindi Prasad—died on the spot. The injured identified as Priyanka Devi, Rinki Devi, and Ravi Ranjan Kumar, were rushed to Rajgir Sub-Divisional Hospital.

Their conditions are said to be critical, and thus they were referred to medical college and hospital in Pawapuri for further treatment. According to sources from medical staff, the patients are safe and still being monitored closely.

The casualties were on their way from Rajgir to Barnaussa in an autorickshaw when the speeding truck collided with their vehicle.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Kumar Omkeshwar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Singh, Inspector Sanjay Kumar, and the station heads of Chhabilapur and Rajgir police stations came to the hospital to monitor the situation.

A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against the truck driver, who fled the scene after the collision,” confirmed Sanjay Kumar, SHO of Chhabilapur police station. Police are investigating the incident and are busy trying to arrest the driver.

ALSO READ: Google Maps Error Leads Assam Police Into Nagaland, Locals Detain 13 Officials Overnight