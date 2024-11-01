Home
Friday, November 1, 2024
BR Naidu’s First Move As TTD Chairman: Hindu-Only Workforce At Tirumala

The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, recently appointed a new TTD Board comprising 24 members.

BR Naidu’s First Move As TTD Chairman: Hindu-Only Workforce At Tirumala

The newly appointed chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Board, B R Naidu, has proposed that all individuals working within the Tirumala temple premises should be Hindus, according to PTI. “Everyone who works at Tirumala should be a Hindu. That would be my first effort,” Naidu stated, noting that the TTD Board would assess ways to address this matter.

Naidu plans to consult with the Andhra Pradesh government on handling non-Hindu staff at Tirumala, with options including the possibility of a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) or transferring employees to other departments.

New TTD Board Appointments and Commitments

The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, recently appointed a new TTD Board comprising 24 members. Among these members is Suchitra Ella, co-founder and managing director of Bharat Biotech International Ltd. BR Naidu expressed his gratitude to CM Chandrababu Naidu and other state leaders for entrusting him with the TTD chairman role, pledging to maintain the sanctity of the Tirumala temple.

Allegations of Contaminated Ghee in Laddu Prasadam

Chandrababu Naidu’s tenure has seen controversy regarding the temple’s operations, with allegations that ghee containing animal fat was used in preparing the popular Laddu prasadam under the previous administration of former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. The accusations led to a Supreme Court intervention, which mandated a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe.

The SIT, under the supervision of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director, includes two officials from the CBI, two from the Andhra Pradesh police, and a senior official from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Political Tensions and Statements by Jagan Mohan Reddy

In response to the investigation, former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Chandrababu Naidu of using the temple and religion for political gains, alleging that Naidu lacked genuine devotion. “He can even use the Almighty for political gains,” Reddy stated, expressing hopes that Naidu’s “sins” would only affect him and his political alliance, not the people of Andhra Pradesh.

