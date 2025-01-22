Home
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
BREAKING NEWS: Six People Dead After Train Runs Over Passengers Of Other Train In Jalgaon, Maharashtra

Train runs over passengers of other train who had stepped on tracks after chain pulling in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district. Read on to know more details

BREAKING NEWS: Six People Dead After Train Runs Over Passengers Of Other Train In Jalgaon, Maharashtra

Train runs over passengers of other train who had stepped on tracks after chain pulling in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district, said an official. At least six people lost their lives after being struck by the Karnataka Express in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon on Wednesday, January 22 .

Passengers of the Pushpak Express were struck by the Karnataka Express in Jalgaon district. The passengers had exited their coaches, fearing a possible fire on the train. Railway officials and staff have arrived at the scene, with further details awaited.

(This is a BREAKING NEWS. More details are awaited.)

Filed under

jalgaon maharashtra Train Accident

