Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

‘Buy MacBook, Get A Maid’—Shobhit Shrivastava’s Life Advice For 20s Sparks Social Media Debate

Shobhit Shrivastava’s recent social media post on life advice for people in their early 20s went viral. His bold advice, including investing in productivity tools like a MacBook and hiring a maid, sparked both support and criticism. The post has led to a wider discussion on balancing ambition with financial realities in one’s 20s.

A Bengaluru-based man, Shobhit Shrivastava, has sparked a lively debate on social media with his bold life advice aimed at people in their early 20s. Known for sharing insights on personal growth, Shobhit recently posted a series of tips on X (formerly Twitter) that quickly caught attention, garnering both praise and criticism.

In his post, Shrivastava emphasized the importance of investing in one’s future and prioritizing personal growth during the formative years of a career. He advised his followers to focus on things that could enhance productivity, including purchasing a MacBook, investing in gym memberships, and even hiring a maid to help with household chores. His message was clear: the early 20s are the best time to make these investments, as the long-term rewards could be substantial.

“If you’re a person in your early 20s, don’t hesitate to spend money on things that improve your productivity. Buy that MacBook, NC headphones, Gym membership, get a maid to cook you food and clean your house, and buy all the books you want. Get out of those money-pinching habits you inherited. Early 20s is the time to invest in yourself and increase your earning potential. No investment can give higher returns, ever. None of this should put you into debt. If it does, try to change your job,” Shrivastava wrote.

While many users hailed his advice as practical and inspiring, others found it overly idealistic, especially for those just starting out in their careers. The post went viral, sparking debates on the balance between ambition, self-care, and the financial realities of being in one’s 20s.

Some social media users resonated with Shrivastava’s ideas, noting that investing in self-growth and productivity tools can pay off in the long run. “Great advice if you are earning a minimum of 80-85k (this itself is pushing it),” one comment read, while another user wrote, “Only applies if u don’t have other responsibilities.”

Others, however, expressed concern that Shrivastava’s suggestions were unrealistic for many people, especially those facing financial constraints or navigating life’s complexities. One user argued, “Optimise your money for life, not your money life,” while another pointed out, “Yes but also make sure you can do all house chores and live without those fancy things once in a while.”

Despite the mixed reactions, Shrivastava’s post has sparked an important conversation about how young adults balance their ambitions, financial realities, and the need for self-care. The debate continues to unfold online, with users from diverse backgrounds contributing their opinions.

As social media continues to play a vital role in shaping the views of today’s youth, Shobhit Shrivastava’s tips have triggered a necessary discussion on the role of personal growth, productivity, and financial priorities in shaping successful careers and fulfilling lives.

