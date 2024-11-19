Cash For Votes Video Viral, Slugfest Ensues In Maha

The recent viral video of BJP General Secretary in-charge Vinod Tawde, in what seems to be a case of distribution of cash among members of the public, has gone viral in Maharashtra.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has used the episode to take a dig at PM Modi, who is currently attending the G20 Summit in Brazil. Gandhi has taken potshots at PM alleging, “Modiji, from whose safe has ₹5 crores come from?”

It has led to the ruling party, the BJP, and the Mahayuti Government in Maharashtra holding a series of press conferences denying the allegations made by the Congress and the MVA.

Maharashtra and Jharkhand are going to be voting for Assembly elections tomorrow, and the results will be out on November 23. BJP leader Tawde continues to deny the allegations, and the MVA allies have approached the Election Commission of India to look into the matter, which has so far remained silent on the issue.

The latest tweets from the Commission have largely been generalized accounts of election management for polling day tomorrow and have been silent on the controversy.

The viral video is promising to be a huge embarrassment for the BJP and the coalition government in the state. The impact of the issue on the election remains to be seen and can only be understood on the day of the results. Vinod Tawde, a senior BJP leader, remains defiant and has said he is open to any kind of investigation on the matter.

Uddhav Thackeray has taken potshots at the internal strife in the Mahayuti government, alleging it could be a part of a conspiracy and “internal gang.” Nonetheless, the controversy has given fodder to the opposition within and outside the state.

