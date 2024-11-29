CBI Files 125-Page Chargesheet In RG Kar College Financial Scandal, Five Accused Including Former Principal

The CBI has filed a 125-page chargesheet in the financial irregularities case at R.G. Kar Medical College. Five people have been named in the chargesheet, including former principal Sandip Ghosh and student leader Ashish Pandey.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, on November 29, 2024, filed a comprehensive 125-page chargesheet in connection with financial irregularities at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital. The chargesheet names five people, including former principal Sandip Ghosh and student leader Ashish Pandey.

The investigation, which went on for several months, included recording statements of over 100 witnesses and submitting more than 500 pages of supporting documents. The evidence was presented before the Alipore District and Sessions Court on November 29, 2024. The chargesheet is a significant development in the ongoing probe into corruption at one of West Bengal’s prominent medical institutions.

Apart from Ghosh and Pandey, three others were also named in the chargesheet. They include vendors Biplab Sinha and Sumon Hazra, both of whom are accused of being involved in financial irregularities, and Afsar Ali Khan, a security guard who worked closely with Ghosh.

What Are The Accusations?

The case traces its origins back to a complaint filed by Akhtar Ali, the former Deputy Superintendent of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital. Ali’s complaint highlighted widespread financial irregularities, particularly focusing on the favoritism shown by Ghosh in selecting vendors for hospital supplies. According to Ali’s allegations, Ghosh allegedly awarded lucrative tenders worth crores of rupees to ineligible parties after taking bribes.

Ghosh, who is the head of the institution, has been accused of running a regime of nepotism and financial corruption, which he is alleged to have conducted in more than one department of the college and the hospital. His close confidant, Ashish Pandey, has also been charged with having created a “culture of threat” in the medical college, which adds further complexity to the case.

Sandip Ghosh was arrested on 2 September 2023 as the prime accused in the case. Ashish Pandey, who had long been suspected of involvement, was arrested on 3 October 2023 after investigations revealed his close connection to Ghosh and the financial irregularities. Pandey’s arrest came after a series of allegations involving coercive tactics and manipulation at the medical college.

Besides, a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been lodged by Enforcement Directorate (ED) and is investigating some money laundering activities that might be attached to Ghosh. There is also an ongoing case pertaining to a rape and murder instance at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital and the primary accused, being a civic police volunteer, Sanjay Roy, has been tried under a separate trial.

