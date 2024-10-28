Census 2025: History, Significance And Everything You Need To Know

The central government is planning to start the next census, a formal assessment of the nation’s population, in 2025 after a four-year delay. This process is anticipated to start in 2025 and extend into 2026. Following the completion of the census, the reallocation of Lok Sabha seats is expected to begin, with this task likely […]

The central government is planning to start the next census, a formal assessment of the nation’s population, in 2025 after a four-year delay. This process is anticipated to start in 2025 and extend into 2026. Following the completion of the census, the reallocation of Lok Sabha seats is expected to begin, with this task likely wrapping up by 2028.

This announcement comes amidst increasing calls from various opposition parties for a caste census. However, the government has yet to reach a decision, and specific details regarding process remain undisclosed. Reports suggest that the upcoming census may encompass surveys of sub-sects within both the General and Scheduled Caste-Scheduled Tribe categories. This would be in addition to the traditional classifications based on religion and social class, along with counts of the General, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes.

What is a census?

A population census involves the comprehensive collection, compilation, analysis, and dissemination of demographic, economic, and social data regarding all individuals in a country or a clearly defined region at a given time. It serves as a crucial indicator of population trends. The Indian Census is recognized as one of the largest administrative operations globally. It is conducted after every decade by the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Until 1951, census organizations were established on a temporary basis for each exercise.

It is conducted in accordance with the provisions outlined in the Census Act of 1948, a bill championed by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was the Home Minister of India at that time. Under Article 246 of the Indian Constitution, the population census is classified as a Union subject and is listed as serial number 69 in the seventh schedule.

The confidentiality of the information collected during the census is legally protected; the data is so sensitive that even courts do not have access to it. This confidentiality is upheld by the Census Act of 1948, which imposes penalties for any public or census official who fails to comply with its provisions.

Significance of census

It plays a significant role as a source of information, representing the largest single source of various statistical insights into the characteristics of India’s population. Researchers and demographers rely on the data to examine population growth and trends while making projections. The information gathered is essential for governance, as it informs administration, planning, policy-making, and the management of various government programs. Data also assists in the demarcation of constituencies and the allocation of representation in Parliament, state legislative assemblies, and local bodies. Furthermore, businesses and industries utilize its information for strategic planning and market penetration in previously underserved areas. The Finance Commission allocates grants to states based on the population figures derived from the census data.

History of census

The history of census-taking in India dates back to ancient and medieval times. The Rigveda, one of the oldest texts, indicates that some form of population count existed in India around 800-600 BC. Kautilya’s Arthashastra from the 3rd century BC advocated for the collection of population statistics for state taxation policies. During the Mughal era, Akbar’s administrative document, the Ain-i-Akbari, included detailed demographic and economic data.

The modern census in India began in 1800, following England’s lead, with initial attempts at local censuses occurring in Allahabad in 1824 and Banaras in 1827-28, conducted by James Prinsep. The first comprehensive city census was undertaken in Dacca (now Dhaka) in 1830. Subsequently they were conducted in 1836-37 and quinquennial population returns were mandated in 1849. The first non-synchronous census occurred in India in 1872 under Lord Mayo’s governance, while the first synchronous census was conducted on February 17, 1881, under the British administration.

Censuses over the years

Major censuses in India include the first in 1881, which emphasized demographic and social characteristics across British India, excluding certain regions. The second in 1891 followed a similar structure but aimed for complete coverage, including areas like present-day Burma and Sikkim. The third in 1901 expanded to include more remote regions. The fifth in 1921 recorded a rare population decline due to the 1918 flu pandemic. The eleventh in 1971 introduced questions on fertility for married women. The thirteenth in 1991 updated the criteria for literacy, while the fourteenth in 2001 marked significant technological advancements in data collection. The fifteenth in 2011 highlighted demographic changes in specific states, and the sixteenth, originally scheduled for 2021, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is expected to be the first digital census, allowing for self-enumeration and including data collection for households led by transgender individuals.

SECC

The Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) was conducted in 2011, the first of its kind since 1931. It aimed to gather information from all Indian families in both rural and urban areas, focusing on economic status and specific caste names. This data would enable authorities to identify economically disadvantaged groups. While it provides a general population overview, the SECC is designed to identify beneficiaries of government support.

The SECC is significant for mapping inequalities and establishing statistical justification for caste-based affirmative action programs. It is also legally mandated, as courts require quantifiable data to support existing reservations. The Indian Constitution, specifically Article 340, calls for a commission to investigate the conditions of socially and educationally backward classes and make relevant recommendations.

Read More: What Is A Census And How Is The Census Data Collected?