Saturday, January 25, 2025
Central Govt Issues FCRA License To Banke Bihari Temple Following Court Approval

The Central Government has granted an FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act) license to the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, allowing it to officially receive and manage foreign contributions.

This development follows the temple’s frequent receipt of foreign currencies through offerings and donations from devotees worldwide.

Banke Bihari Temple, dedicated to Lord Krishna, is among the most renowned temples in India, attracting millions of devotees globally. The temple’s unique idol of Lord Krishna, depicted in the iconic Banke Bihari posture, symbolizes divine play and devotion, making it a significant pilgrimage destination.

The FCRA license was issued upon application by the temple’s court-appointed management committee. Sources close to the Ministry of Home Affairs stated, “The application was submitted and processed after obtaining court approval.

The temple frequently receives foreign currencies in its offerings and intends to accept donations from abroad to enhance its operations.”

Previously managed by a family of priests, the temple is now under the oversight of a court-formed management committee, a shift necessitated by growing administrative and operational complexities. The committee sought the FCRA license to streamline the handling of foreign donations in compliance with Indian laws.

With the FCRA license in place, the temple can now legally accept foreign contributions to support its maintenance, infrastructure development, and charitable initiatives. This move is expected to significantly strengthen the temple’s capacity to serve devotees and enhance its facilities.

The temple’s growing reputation as an international pilgrimage site has led to an increase in foreign offerings, necessitating a formal mechanism to manage these contributions.

The granting of the FCRA license marks an important step in ensuring transparency and accountability in the temple’s financial operations, while also enabling it to expand its spiritual and community outreach efforts.

